"Love you" - Paula Badosa shares heartfelt message on "special woman" & close friend Aryna Sabalenka's 26th birthday

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa shared an adorable message for Aryna Sabalenka on the latter's 26th birthday.

Badosa and Sabalenka were last seen competing at the 2024 Madrid Open this month. While Badosa was eliminated in the first round, Sabalenka recorded a runner-up finish at the event.

On the occasion of her 26th birthday, Sabalenka recieved an amusing and heartfelt message from Paula Badosa, her best friend on the WTA tour. The Spaniard took to her Instagram account and wished Sabalenka by uploading some candid pictures of them over the past few years.

"Happy happy birthday to this speacial woman Aryna Sabalenka, Love you!!!!!!!," Paula Badosa wrote.

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka on tour

Sabalenka and Badosa share a close bond with each other. They are often spotted discussing their various endeavors on and off the court and indulging in pre-tournament festivities together.

During a recent press conference at the Stuttgart Open, Sabalenka spoke about her relationship with Badosa and how it was necessary to have close freinds on tour.

"I love Paula [Badosa] very much. We have been friends for three or four years, she is an incredible person. It is very important to have friends on the circuit, so when you find someone who you feel is your soulmate, it is the best thing that can happen to you," Sabalenka said, as quoted by Punto de Break (translated from Spanish).

The duo have faced each other a couple of times on the main tour this year, with Sabalenka earning the bragging rights on both occasions. Badosa came close to earning a result during their second encounter in Stuttgart, but was forced to retire mid-match, due to a recurring back injury.

Sabalenka wished the Spaniard a speedy recovery and hoped that she could find her best form again on the main tour.

"I feel for her and I really hope that she’s gonna recover as soon as possible. She is the best. I hope she returns to the elite once again. I am always here for whatever she needs. I’m really grateful to have such a friend like Paula [Badosa]," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa have teamed up for a doubles event in the past

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2021 WTA Finals - Day 2

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa competed together at the 2023 World Tennis League. The duo were a part of Team Kites at the mixed-gender tennis event, alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov and Lloyd Harris.

Sabalenka and Badosa began their campaign with a win against Mirra Andreeva and Sofia Kenin, who were a part of Team Eagles. The victory helped Team Kites record a 27-22 victory in the group stage over the Eagles, led by Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Sabalenka and Badosa have also been a part of three other women's doubles events on the main tour. In 2022, they featured in the Miami Open, Stuttgart Open and the WTA 1000 Madrid Open.

The duo are yet to win a title together in women's doubles.