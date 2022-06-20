"Love you" - Serena Williams reacts to Caroline Wozniacki's pregnancy

Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams showered love on former Danish World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki after the latter announced on Sunday that she is expecting her second child.

Wozniacki married former American basketball player David Lee in 2019 and has a one-year-old daughter named Olivia. On Sunday, she posted on social media a photograph of the three family members holding an ultrasound photo and sharing the good news.

"Ready for round 2🤰🏼💙 #familyof4comingsoon," Wozniacki wrote.

Congratulatory messages started to pour in from fans as well as other players. Among them was American legend Serena Williams, who commented on Wozniacki's post as well as shared the news on her story with "Love You" written below.

"Amazing. So happy," Williams commented on the post.

Williams and Wozniacki faced each other 11 times between 2009 and 2014. The American won 10 of those matches while the Danish player could only defeat her once at the 2012 Miami Masters.

Wozniacki held the No. 1 ranking for a total of 71 weeks during her career and won the 2018 Australian Open by beating Simona Halep in the summit clash. Wozniacki's last professional match came against Ons Jabeur at the 2020 Australian Open.

Serena Williams returns to action on Tuesday

Williams will play at the Rothesay International tournament in Eastbourne

Last week, seven-time Wimbledon winner Serena Williams gave tennis fans reason to cheer by announcing her return to the court after an entire year. After missing out on Wimbledon's entry list for the upcoming edition earlier this month, the American surprised everyone by entering the main draw of the women's singles as a wilcard.

Only Margaret Court, with 24 titles, has more Grand Slams than Serena Williams. The last time Williams won a Slam was back in 2017 in Australia, making this the longest period of her career without a Major title.

Before Wimbledon, Williams will play doubles at the Rothesay International tournament in Eastbourne, teaming up with Ons Jabeur. They will face Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo on Tuesday in the Round of 16 match.

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol Serena Williams is officially here in Eastbourne as she prepares for her comeback after a one year layoff.



She spent this afternoon training with Frances Tiafoe at the off-site training courts. Serena Williams is officially here in Eastbourne as she prepares for her comeback after a one year layoff.She spent this afternoon training with Frances Tiafoe at the off-site training courts. https://t.co/my3Tskc4ZL

Recalling the moment she first received the news, Jabeur revealed that she was told before the French Open that she would have the "honor and privilege" to play with Williams.

"I’m still over the moon. I found out before the French Open, and it’s an honor and privilege to play with her. I’m actually nervous, but I’m going to try to be a doubles specialist next week and hopefully make zero mistakes. It’s a great honor to play with such a legend. Hopefully it’s going to be a great tournament for both of us," Jabeur said.

