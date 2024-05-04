"Love You"- Serena Williams reacts to Khloe Kardashian supporting her new company WYN beauty

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams has expressed her admiration for Khloe Kardashian supporting her new business endeavor Wyn beauty.

Williams, who won 24 Major titles during her glittering career, retired two years ago at the 2022 US Open. Since then, she has been actively involved in growing her multiple businesses around the globe.

The American recently stepped foot in the beauty business with a new product line called 'Wyn Beauty by Serena'. She was delighted to receive support from her good friend Khloe Kardashian on Instagram.

"I'm so excited for this@WynBeauty," Khloe Kardashian said.

"Love you," Serena Williams replied on her Instagram story.

Serena Williams thanks Khloe Kardashian for the gesture

Serena Williams is known to have a friendly equation with the Kardashian family since a long time. Apart from Khloe, she is often spotted at glamorous events with American media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian.

Khloe also recently gushed about Williams outfit at the 2024 Oscars. The 42-year-old donned a black bodycon dress at the event, held in Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles California.

"Wow," Khloe Kardashian said on Serena Williams post on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian hails Serena Williams outfit at the 96th Annual Academy Awards

As for her new adventure Wyn Beauty, Williams emphasized how she has always been interested in beauty. She spoke about the challenges she faced while maintaining beauty standards during her playing career.

"I've always been into beauty,” Serena Williams told PEOPLE.com in an exclusive. “But when you're a tennis player, there's only so much that you can do because you’re out there on the court for hours. You move and sweat a lot, and you wipe everything away," Williams said.

“Then, imagine you're on center court and you're winning, and then you have 15 minutes to get ready before your press conference—and that includes undoing all the tape jobs and showering. You want to look halfway decent after sweating for hours," she added.

She further highlighted the inspiration behind creating the new products at Wyn Beauty.

“So for me, it was really just about: how am I able to represent myself in the best way? What are those key products you need to look presentable? That's been a journey that I've been on for my entire career.”

Serena Williams attended the 2024 Miami Open, interacted with Jannik Sinner after his win in the semifinals

Serena Williams at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 14

Serena Williams made a rare appearance at the 2024 Miami Open last month during USA hardcourt swing.

Williams made a spectacular return at the Miami Open last month, but this time as a spectator. She was spotted in a jovial mood witnessing the semifinal bout between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev at the Miami Gardens in Florida.

The top seed Sinner not only outfoxed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals, but also defeated Grigor Dimirov in the finals reign supreme in Miami. Williams interacted with the Italian post his semifinal and praised the youngsters impeccable forehand on court.

"I wish I had my forehand like that," Serena Williams said.

"Don't say that," Jannik Sinner replied with a smile.

"No seriously, the racquet speed, the power, I was like, 'Wow! Night and day, you're unbelievable. Congratulations," Serena Williams said.

