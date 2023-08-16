"Love you" - Stefanos Tsitsipas gushes over girlfriend Paula Badosa's latest photoshoot pictures, Spaniard responds

Stefanos Tsitsipas was awestruck over his girlfriend Paula Badosa's new photos that she uploaded on her social media handle on Wednesday (August 16). The World No. 4 couldn't contain his joy as he expressed how lucky he was to be in a relationship with the Spaniard, to which she had an adorable response.

Tsitsipas is in high spirits these days despite his rough patch in form on-court, thanks to his budding romance with Badosa. The Greek has often been seen practicing with the former World No. 2, and never shies from a public display of affection with her.

He is just as expressive on social media as well, as shown once again by the recent exchange the pair had on Instagram. Badosa took to the site earlier on Wednesday to post a few recent snaps of her in blue training gear.

Soon after, Tsitsipas replied to her post with a GIF with the caption "Pure Luck". In response, Badosa expressed her love for her boyfriend.

"@stefanostsitsipas98 love you," she wrote in reply to Stefanos Tsitsipas' GIF.

A screen capture of the interaction between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa

The Greek superstar clearly has immense admiration for not only his girlfriend's personality and looks but her tennis skills as well. Recently, he even claimed that both him and Badosa becoming the World No. 1 in their respective tours at the same time was his biggest dream.

"My biggest dream of all is for us to do it together. To be World No. 1 one day together, I think I can truly say that I have fulfilled my biggest, deepest desire in tennis to not just have done it myself but to have done it with a person who will be there for me for the rest of my life," he said last week.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is in need of some much-needed redemption in 2023

2021 US Open - Day 1

Stefanos Tsitsipas hasn't made much inroads this year apart from reaching the final of the Australian Open, where he was bested by Novak Djokovic in three tightly-contested sets. The Greek has accumulated a respectable 39-14 win-loss record all season, with one title to his name. Most concerningly, Tsitsipas hasn't had much of an impact in big tournaments since Melbourne.

The Greek's best results came during the European claycourt swing, during which he reached the final of the Barcelona Open, the semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Rome and the quarterfinals of Roland Garros. After having yet another disappointing grasscourt season following the claycourt season, he finally restored parity by winning the 250-level event in Los Cabos.

Having said that, Tsitsipas' game has been marred by inconsistency this year. He had a good draw at last week's Canadian Open to reach the quarterfinals, but found himself outplayed by a 36-year-old Monfils.

The Greek will now be looking to bring an upturn in his fortunes at the Cincinnati Open, where he reached the final last year (losing to unseeded Borna Coric). He faces Ben Shelton for a place in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.