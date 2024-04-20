Venus Williams recently reacted to Naomi Osaka's stunning looks as the 26-year-old toured the city of Madrid ahead of the Madrid Open.

Naomi Osaka returned to the WTA tour in January after a 15-month hiatus due to the birth of her daughter, Shai, and is currently gearing up for the 2024 Madrid Open. Meanwhile, at 43, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is still active on the WTA tour. She has competed in two tournaments during the 2024 season and is currently ranked No. 447 on the WTA rankings.

As Osaka gears up to participate in the Madrid Open, on Friday (April 19), she shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed from her time so far in Madrid. One of the pictures featured her walking down the stairs, while in another, she was in a restaurant having a meal. The Japanese star wore a gray knitted V-neck sweater and baggy jeans, along with a brown Louis Vuitton bag and black Louis Vuitton slides.

A few hours after the post was made, Venus Williams reacted to it by commenting that she loved it and added a fire emoji.

“I love this for you” - Venus Williams commented

Osaka's best record at the Madrid Open came when she reached the quarterfinals of the tournament in 2019 where she was knocked out by Swiss star Belinda Bencic. Her last appearance at the Madrid Open was in 2022 when she reached the second round but was eliminated by Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Naomi Osaka discussed how her father, Leonard Francois, was inspired by Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard

On Thursday (April 18), while speaking on Nick Kyrgios's video podcast "Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios," Naomi Osaka opened up about how her father, Leonard Francois, drew inspiration from Venus and Serena Williams' father, Richard.

"Yeah, my dad definitely was like Venus and Serena’s dad. Mr. Richard kind of gave a blueprint of what to do and he just had to follow it. I think in a certain way it’s true, but he was definitely inspired," Osaka said (414:08).

Despite the Williams sisters being significantly older than Osaka, the 26-year-old had the chance to play against them on the WTA tour.

Naomi Osaka faced off against Venus Williams two times throughout her career, and their head-to-head is level at 1-1. Venus Williams won their first encounter, which was in the round of 16 of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships, and their second encounter was at the Hong Kong Open in 2017, where Osaka came out victorious.

Osaka has also faced Serena Williams four times during her career and won three of those meetings, including her memorable victory at the 2018 US Open final.

