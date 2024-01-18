‘Loved these signs’ – Coco Gauff delighted after fans lovingly call her ‘baddie’ during Australian Open 2024 stint

American teen sensation Coco Gauff is a fan favourite everywhere she goes around the world, and she never misses a chance to click pictures and interact with them.

The 19-year-old tennis star, now in Melbourne, defeated Caroline Dolehide in straight sets on Wednesday in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open.

On Thursday, Gauff had an off day, which she used to get in practice session ahead of her next match. Fans, eager to catch sight of the World No. 3, were present at the venue with banners, showing support for Gauff. The banners read ‘We love you Coco’ and ‘Coco is a baddie’.

Gauff, after posing for photos with her fans and posting them on social media, did not forget to acknowledge them for their immense support and love.

“Love you guys so much!! Loved these signs too, haha,” Gauff wrote on her Instagram story.

Screengrab from Instagram

Gauff will next be up against Alycia Parks, who earlier advanced to her maiden Grand Slam third round after beating 32nd seed Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 64.

Coco Gauff aiming for her maiden Australian Open title

2024 Australian Open - Day 2

Gauff made her Australian Open debut at the age of 15 and beat Naomi Osaka, who was among the top players back in 2020. She has played in the fourth round at Melbourne Park in 2020 and 2023, but failed to advance beyond.

But in the last 12 months, Gauff has grown leaps and bounds. In 2022, she advanced to her maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros where she lost to World No.1 Iga Swiatek.

Last year in September, Gauff took giant strides in her career after winning the US Open. Gauff came into the ongoing Australian Open after winning the ASB Classic in Auckland.

In the first round, Gauff defeated Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 6-0. She gave away three breaks of serve in the first set and looked a tad nervous. But once she found her rhythm, she raced past her opponent.

Yet again, Gauff faced troubles in the first set, this time in the second round against Dolehide. However, after winning the tie-breaker, she upped her game in the second set to eventually win the match 7-6(2), 6-2.

Gauff and Parks have never faced each other, but it is the former who will go into the third-round match as the favourite given her experience and the form she has been in of late.

Parks, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after beating Fernandez, who became the runner-up in the 2021 US Open after losing to Emma Raducanu.