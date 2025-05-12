"Luckily Jannik Sinner takes after his father" - Fans amused by World No. 1's mother Siglinde's 'tense' reaction during Italian Open clash

Jannik Sinner played his first match after the end of his three-month doping suspension at the 2025 Italian Open earlier on Saturday, May 10, beating Argentina's Mariano Navone in straight sets. The World No. 1's parents, Johann and Siglinde, were also in attendance at Foro Italico during the second-round match. Their contrasting reactions to the Italian's comeback have left tennis fans in stitches on social media.

Sinner had accepted a doping ban from WADA a month after his Australian Open title defense in January. The 23-year-old's ban ended this month, allowing him to compete at his home tournament in Rome. Having received a first-round bye as the top seed, he played convincing tennis to defeat claycourt specialist Mariano Navone 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 39 minutes to reach the third round of the tournament.

Jannik Sinner's parents were present in his players' box at the Italian Open on Saturday, and his mother Siglinde's reactions during various junctures of his match have since amused the tennis community on X.

One Italian fan joked that it was good that the three-time Major winner took after his calm and composed father, Johann "Hanspeter" Sinner, as his mother, Siglinde, tends to overreact while watching him play.

"Luckily he takes after his father... an exaggerated emotionality," the fan wrote on X (translated from Italian).

Another fan, meanwhile, cited a past comment from Sinner on his mother.

"In fact jannik had said that his mother normally never watches him play because it makes her too anxious," they claimed (translated from Italian).

One fan hilariously insisted that Siglinde appeared to be more tense than Iga Swiatek does while facing Jelena Ostapenko, who leads the Pole 6-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour.

"Jannik Sinner took his calmness after his dad. Cuz Mama is as tense as Swiatek when she is playing Ostapenko," they joked.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"We like her, they forced her to stay in the stands damn," one fan claimed.

"Sinner dad is a strange mix of Gordon Ramsey and Larry Bird," another insisted.

"Papa Sinner is like 😐, " one fan wrote.

Jannik Sinner looking to win the Italian Open title for the first time in his career

Jannik Sinner reacts after winning his first tour-level match in 3+ months | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner will be eager to go all the way in Rome this week, considering he has yet to win an ATP Masters 1000 title on claycourts. The World No. 1 will face the Netherlands' Jesper de Jong for a place in the fourth round of the Italian Open. Sinner has a 9-5 win/loss record at Foro Italico, with his best result having come at the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Sinner didn't compete at the 1000-level event in Rome last year due to a hip injury. He is currently in red-hot form and hasn't lost a match in 2025 yet.

