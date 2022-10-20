"Lying and fabricating is not fair"- When Serena Williams broke down in tears after losing to Justine Henin at the French Open

Serena Williams and Justine Henin played one of the best and most controversial match at the 2003 French Open when they locked horns in the semifinals of the tournament.

The American was the reigning champion while the Belgian was seeded fourth. Serena Williams reached the semifinals of the French Open without dropping a single set but Justine Henin took the opening set 6-2. However, the American bounced back in the second set and won it 6-4.

Serena led 4-2 in the final set and at 15-0, Henin hit a forehand which was ruled out by chair umpire Stefan Fransson. However, the Belgian and the crowd were convinced it wasn't out. Fransson then came to check and confirmed that the ball was out, much to the dismay of the crowd who were booing.

Serena Williams was about to serve at 30-0 when Henin raised her hand, signaling her to wait as the crowd weren't silent yet. The American saw the Belgian's gesture and missed the serve but she was given a fault. She told the umpire to give her another first serve.

Fransson didn't observe Henin's hand gesture and the Belgian kept quiet. Thus, Serena was given just one more serve. The crowd soon began to boo the American and cheered every time she served a fault or made an unforced error. Henin went on to win the match 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 to book her place in the French Open final.

Serena Williams broke down in tears during her press conference, saying that she was upset when the crowd at Roland Garros booed her.

“I was really upset when they booed me. Other people were egging them on by doing ridiculous things. It was hard to get into a rhythm. Once they got started it was hard to make them stop. It gets rather annoying if you’re not serving well anyway and you miss your first serve and everybody’s booing and screaming," she was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

Serena Williams also stated that the moment when Henin gestured her to wait was not the turning point in the match and that she should've "still won" the game, while also accusing the Belgian of lying.

"I’m a little disappointed with her. It wasn’t the turning point of the match. I should have still won the game, but lying and fabricating is not fair.It was a tough crowd out there today, really very tough. It’s just something I’m going to have to learn to win, that’s all. I’ve just got to keep smiling," Serena Williams added.

"I wasn't ready to play the point"- Justine Henin on the incident in SF clash against Serena Williams at Roland Garros

While speaking about the incident, Henin said that she wasn't ready to play the point. She also stated that it was something that the chair umpire needed to take care of.

"I wasn’t ready to play the point. The chair umpire is there to deal with these kind of situations. I just tried to stay focused on myself and tried to forget all the other things," the Belgian said.

Henin ended up winning the 2003 French Open by beating compatriot Kim Clijsters in the final to win the first of her four titles at the claycourt Major.

