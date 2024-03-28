Martina Navratilova recently criticized Republicans for their attempts to restrict access to the abortion drug mifepristone. Her remarks were in solidarity with political strategist Lindy Li, who also condemned the Republicans for their actions.

Four medical associations and four doctors who opposed abortion and the use of mifepristone brought a legal challenge against the drug in Texas. In November 2022, a group of anti-abortion doctors and activists filed a lawsuit alleging that mifepristone is unsafe and that the federal agency improperly expanded access to it.

The US Supreme Court, despite the anti-abortion doctors' efforts to restrict mifepristone's availability, appeared skeptical of their claims and has yet to make a ruling.

Political strategist Lindy Li recently spoke to CNN about the efforts to limit mifepristone due to its alleged side effects. She emphasized that the drug had undergone rigorous testing and trials before being released to the market.

“Why would companies invest billions of dollars and years, sometimes even decades, to develop these extremely expensive and ground-breaking new drugs? Drugs have to undergo extensive studies and trials, and the abortion pill in particular has withstood and survived decades of scrutiny. It has been proven safe and effective time and time again," Li said.

Li criticized "religious extremists" without medical degrees in the Supreme Court for determining drug accessibility. In a social media post, Li called out the Republican Party, or GOP, for allegedly interfering in abortion accessibility and pill availability in a social media post.

"I think it’s just unconscionable that six religious extremists on the Supreme Court get to decide, and they don’t have medical degrees. Why are we going to allow them to mistreat decades of scientific research in the very same court that already demolished women's reproductive rights and already snatched away our bodily autonomy?” she added.

Reacting to Lindy Li's post, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova called the Republicans "lying liars" and suggested that their proficiency in lying stemmed from years of practice.

"Lying liars is what they are. And they are good at it, since they have had so much practice!" Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova recently criticised trans darts player Noa-Lynn van Leuven's participation in PDC Women’s Series

Martina navratilova speaking at the WTA's "Her Health Advantage" Event

Martina Navratilova recently voiced her criticism of transgender darts player Noa-Lynn van Leuven's participation in the PDC Women’s Series.

Van Leuven became the first transgender darts player to win both a PDC Women's Series event and the Challenge Tour title in a male-dominated field. She won the Challenge Tour title by defeating Tytus Kanik and the PDC Women's Series by defeating Katie Sheldon.

Reacting to the news, former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova, who has been critical about transgender athletes competing in women's sports, criticized Noa-Lynn van Leuven's involvement in the women's tournament.

Navratilova stated that there should be no "male bodies" in women’s sports, even in a sport like darts that does not require significant physical exertion.

"No males bodies in women’s sports please- not even in darts," Martina Navratilova posted on X.

