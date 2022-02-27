Lyon 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money and more

The third edition of the Open 6eme Sens kicks off in Lyon, France on Monday. In the absence of defending champion Clara Tauson, world no. 30 Camila Giorgi will lead the field at this year's tournament.

In-form players including Sorana Cirstea and Alize Cornet will also feature in the draw, with Viktorija Golubic rounding off the top four seeds.

What is the Lyon Open?

The Lyon Open is a WTA 250 event played in Lyon. The city has hosted the women's tournament for the last three years.

The tournament is played on indoor hardcourts and has featured some of the biggest names in women's tennis in the past. Former champions at the Lyon Open include the likes of Sofia Kenin and Clara Tauson.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Palais des Sports de Gerland in Lyon, France. The arena has a seating capacity of 5,910.

Players at Lyon Open 2022

Top seed Camila Giorgi faces a tricky first-round opponent in the shape of Caroline Garcia. A former top-5 player, Garcia looked to have rediscovored some of her lost form at last week's Qatar Open and could cause a few problems for the top seed.

The path gets slightly easier for the winner of the first-round contest, with only a potential quarterfinal against Alison Van Uytvanck standing in their way to the last four.

Victoria Golubic and Zhang Shuai round out the seeds in the top half. They find themselves on a collission course in a quarter that also features dangerous floaters in the form of Danka Kovinic and Arantxa Rus.

Second seed Sorana Cirstea leads an open bottom half which includes all six qualifier spots up for grabs in the tournament. The Romanian will have to be wary of the likes of sixth seed Ana Konjuh and the vastly-improved Ana Bondar, who could clash in the second round.

Fourth seed Alize Cornet opens up against a qualifier, but could run into either Dayana Yastremska or Ana Bogdan in the next round. The winner here is likely to take on Jasmine Paolini for a spot in the semifinals.

Schedule

The Lyon Open will take place between 26 February and 6 March, with the draw featuring 32 players.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the WTA 250 tournament is $239,447.

Where to Watch Lyon Open 2022

Viewers in India can follow the action on the Discovery+ App while those viewing from the United States and the United Kingdom can watch all the matches live on Tennis Channel and Amazon Prime Video respectively.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala