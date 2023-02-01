Lyon Open 2023: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

Following a month of exhilarating tennis action Down Under, the WTA tour shifts focus to the Lyon Open. Top names have arrived in the French city for the fourth edition of the WTA 250 event, which commenced with main draw action on Monday.

Defending champion Zhang Shuai will lead the field, which includes top seed and home hope Carolina Garcia and the likes of Petra Martic, Anastasia Potapova and Danka Kovinic. With players looking to get a few wins heading into the Middle Eastern swing, fans can expect a week of top-drawer tennis action.

On that note, let's take a look at all the information regarding the 2023 Lyon Open.

What is the Lyon Open?

One of the new entrants on the WTA Tour, the Lyon Open was first played in 2020 on indoor hardcourt. It has been categorized in the WTA 250 category since its inception.

The then reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin took home the trophy at the tournament's inaugural edition. The other winners are the big-hitting Danish youngster Clara Tauson and last year's winner Zhang Shuai.

Players

Top seed Caroline Garcia will be carrying the hopes of local fans at this year's tournament. The Frenchwoman, who lost in the fourth round of the Australian Open to Magda Linette, will be keen on rediscovering her best tennis at home.

The likes of sixth seed Mayar Sherif, big-hitting German Jule Niemeier and talented youngster Linda Noskova are in Garcia's half of the draw. Anchoring the bottom section of the draw, meanwhile, is the defending champion and second seed Zhang Shuai — who is set to be tested by seeds Petra Martic, Anastasia Potapova and Danka Kovinic.

Venue

The tournament will be held on the hardcourts of the indoor sporting arena Palais des Sports de Gerland in Lyon, France. The venue has a seating of 5,910 people.

Schedule

The qualifiers for the tournament began on Sunday (January 29), with the main draw starting a day later. The final will take place on February 4.

Prize Money

Danka Kovinic is the seventh seed at this year's tournament.

The winner of the Lyon Open will pocket $34,228 along with 250 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking points Champion $34,228 280 Runner-up $20,226 180 Semi-finals $11,275 110 Quarterfinals $6,418 60 Second round $3,992 30 First round $2,804 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can watch the Lyon Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK viewers can catch all the action live on WTA Channel and Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on 9Now.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN

