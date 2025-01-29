Madison Keys' 3-word reaction celebrating Australian Open win breaks the internet

Madison Keys has taken to social media to post a short, three-word reaction to her stunning Australian Open success. The American, who has now jumped to the WTA's World No. 7, defeated the much-favored Aryna Sabalenka to win her first Major title after a long fifteen years on the circuit.

Keys' 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 victory defied the odds and the overwhelming public response to her Melbourne performances has surprised even her. For Keys, winning a Grand Slam title was as much about inspiring her peers and the tennis fans, as it was about realizing her dreams. She told Eurosport:

“So, to be in the position of actually winning and them getting to be the cheerleaders, it feels really nice just because, after all these years, watching all of my friends do so well, it has always felt like a win for me."

Trending

Posting on X, Keys took the time for a little self-congratulation too, posting alongside a picture of her lifting the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup:

"I did it"

Expand Tweet

The reaction to Keys' post was swift and almost universally positive. It garnered 1.5m views; 2700 replies, 6300 reposts and 94000 likes. The 29-year-old American turned professional at age 15, and 14 years later is riding a career-high. The last time she was ranked as high as No. 7 was in October 2016, the year before her only other Major final appearance.

Madison Keys' husband and coach Bjorn Fratangelo joins in the celebrations

2025 Australian Open - Day 14 - Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo - Source: Getty

That painful 3-6, 0-6 final loss to good friend Sloane Stephens at the 2017 US Open had haunted Keys, not least because she failed to perform even close to her best on that day. Responding to Keys' message, her husband and coach Bjorn Fratangelo took to his own social media platform to laud his wife's achievements, posting on Instagram:

"Through your lowest of lows and all the highs, you stuck with it and finally get what you truly deserve. Everyone around you loves you so much and a grand slam is not needed for that. It’s been amazing to see you evolve over the last 18 months and no one can ever take this away from you.”

Before her win, Madison Keys was a popular player on the WTA tour. With the Australian Open title now in her locker, and with her early potential realized, she can look forward to the 2025 season with relish. Her X post suggests that the tennis public is firmly behind her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback