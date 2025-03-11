Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka reveal what they think of Emma Navarro

Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka shared their thoughts on Emma Navarro while competing alongside her at the BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Keys and Navarro have faced each other three times, with Navarro leading their head-to-head record 2-1. Similarly, Aryna Sabalenka has also played three matches against the American, holding the same 2-1 advantage. Sabalenka won their last two encounters, including the 2024 US Open semifinal and their match at Roland Garros.

During a recent post-match press conference on March 10, both Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka were asked about Emma Navarro’s "tough mentality" and what they thought of it.

Ad

Trending

Keys responded to the interviewer, praising Navarro’s tough mentality as one of her “biggest weapons.” She went on to describe the American as one of the “grittiest” players.

“Emma is one of the grittiest players I think I have ever watched, and I got to watch her courtside at Billie Jean King Cup last year, and just kind of hearing her talk to herself and get herself through some tough matches and tough moments where she wasn't playing well was so impressive. I think it's one of her biggest weapons that she has. I think you can never really count her out, and I think that's why she's able to do as well as she does,” Madison Keys said.

Ad

World No. 1 Sabalenka shared her thoughts on Navarro, reflecting on her last defeat against her at the 2024 Indian Wells. She said:

“Yeah, she's definitely mentally tough. I mean, I don't know what else I can say. She's a great player. Fighting for every point. She has a lot of great stuff in her game.”

The Belarusian commented on the American’s gameplay in the 2025 Australian Open and also agreed with the view of the American’s mental toughness.

Ad

“As I said, Australian Open was crazy, and she was there. She was fighting no matter the way she felt, I'd say, because I think she didn't play her best tennis in some of the matches, but she was still there fighting and getting those wins.”

She added:

“And also last match here, I think was it 3-5, 15-40 and she was returning, I believe, or she was serving? It was like something like that. So it definitely says something. Yeah, mentally she's tough."

Ad

Despite receiving high praise from both the world No. 1 and No. 5, Emma Navarro suffered a straight-set defeat to Donna Vekic in the second round at Indian Wells, making an early exit from the WTA 1000 tournament.

Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka advance to Indian Wells 2025 4R

Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka at 2025 Australian Open Final - Day 14 - Source: Getty

Madison Keys kicked off her Indian Wells campaign with a strong performance, defeating Anastasia Potapova in straight sets. In the second round, she faced a tough battle against Elise Mertens but fought hard to secure a hard-fought three-set victory.

Ad

Keys is set to take on Donna Vekic in the third round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday, March 12.

Meanw6, Aryna Sabalenka will also play her third-round match on the same day against the UK's Sonay Kartal. The Belarusian secured victories over McCartney Kessler and Lucia Bronzetti in straight sets to reach this stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback