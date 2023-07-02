Madison Keys celebrates Eastbourne win with fiance Bjorn Fratangelo at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Madison Keys clinched her second title win at the Eastbourne International on Saturday, triumphing over Daria Kasatkina in a hard-fought final that ended 6-2, 7-6 (15/13). The win marked Keys' seventh career title, with three of them coming on grass courts.

A photograph of Keys celebrating her win with her fiance, Bjorn Fratangelo, was captured by a photographer who shared it on Twitter, showing the American sharing a kiss with Fratangelo at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club.

Keys overcame the likes of Tereza Martincova, Wang Xiyu, and Petra Martic to earn her spot in the semifinals of the WTA 500 event. The 28-year-old faced compatriot Coco Gauff in the penultimate round, ultimately emerging victorious in a thrilling match.

Keys' fiancé, American tennis player Bjorn Fratangelo, took to Instagram to congratulate the World No. 25 on her title win. Fratangelo posted a picture of Keys holding the winner's trophy.

Keys has been in a relationship with Fratangelo since 2017, and they have often been seen together at various tournaments, supporting each other's matches. The couple got engaged in March 2023.

“It feels like home,” Madison Keys feels elated after clinching her second victory at the Eastbourne International

Keys' impressive performances at the Eastbourne International over the years has solidified her connection with the venue, leaving an indelible mark on her career.

"It feels like home," Madison Keys said in 2014, as she celebrated her first-ever WTA title victory.

Now, with two titles to her name, Keys reflected on the cherished memories she has created at the prestigious tournament.

"Being able to win the title here twice now makes me have very fond memories of Eastbourne," she said.

Looking ahead, Madison Keys now shifts her focus to the highly anticipated Wimbledon Championships, set to commence on Monday, July 3. Her first-round match against British wildcard Sonay Kartal is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, at 6:00 AM ET. The American has never gone past the the quarterfinals of the grass court slam, and will look to build on her exceptional form going into this year's tournament to make an extended run at the All England Club.

