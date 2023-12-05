Madison Keys finally shares long-awaited engagement shoot with fiance after admitting 'jealousy' over Stefanos Tsitsipas & Paula Badosa's pictures

Madison Keys and her fiance, Bjorn Fratangelo, recently shared pictures from their long-awaited engagement shoot. The couple, who got engaged in March 2023, chose the historic French Quarter district in Charleston, South Carolina, as the backdrop for their photo session.

Keys and Fratangelo have been dating since 2017 and have supported each other through their ups and downs on the court. The former is currently ranked No. 12 in the world and has won seven WTA titles.

Fratangelo, who won the boys’ singles title at the 2011 French Open, is ranked No. 692 in the world and has largely played on the ATP Challenger Tour. Keys posted the photos on her Instagram account on Monday, December 4.

The couple looked happy and relaxed in their engagement photos, which showed them posing in front of various landmarks in the French Quarter.

"We finally have some photos together! 💍🤗" Keya captioned her post.

Keys had previously expressed her ‘jealousy’ over the photos of another tennis couple, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, who have been dating since earlier this year and have been sharing their romantic moments on social media.

Tsitsipas and Badosa have posted several stunning photos of themselves in various locations, such as New York, Paris, and Mallorca. They have also created a joint Instagram account, called Tsitsidosa, where they have close to 94,000 followers.

“I do think that their content has been far more organized than Bjorn and I. They've pumped out a lot more than we have in going on six years. So I'm honestly a little bit jealous, Bjorn and I have virtually no photos together and that seems like it's not an issue for them, which is great,” Madison Keys told Tennis Channel in July 2023.

A look into Madison Keys' performance in the 2023 season

Madison Keys at the 2023 US Open

Madison Keys has had a remarkable season in 2023, reaching the semifinals of the US Open and winning a title in Eastbourne.

Keys started the year with a strong showing at the Australian Open, where she reached the third round before losing to Victoria Azarenka in three sets, 6-1, 2-6, 1-6. She kept that momentum going with a quarterfinal run in Dubai and Charleston, where she lost to Coco Gauff and Daria Kasatkina, respectively.

The American won her seventh career title at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, where she beat Kasatkina in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6(13). She continued her momentum at the Wimbledon Championships, where she made it to the quarterfinals for the second time in her career.

The 28-year-old eventually lost to World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets, 2-6, 4-6. She then had a solid hard-court swing, reaching the quarterfinals of the Citi Open in Washington and the semifinals at the US Open for the third time in her career.

Madison Keys played some of her best tennis in New York. She defeated Arantxa Rus, Yanina Wickmayer, Liudmila Samsonova, Jessica Pegula, and Marketa Vondrousova en route to the last four, before falling to Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set thriller, 6-0, 6-7(1), 6-7(5).