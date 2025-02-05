Madison Keys fondly recaps whirlwind month with Australian Open glory and special moments with husband Bjorn in adorable photodump

Madison Keys recently recapped her incredible month of "January" during which she secured her first Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open. Keys also shared some heartwarming moments with her husband, Bjorn Fratangelo, in a delightful photo collection.

Keys was seeded 19th at the Melbourne Major and she defeated the likes of Ann Li, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Danielle Collins, and Elena Rybakina in the first four rounds. In the quarterfinals, the World No.7 overcame Elina Svitolina and then triumphed over Iga Swiatek in the semifinals to secure her spot in the final.

In the title match, Madison Keys emerged victorious against the double defending champion Aryna Sabalenka with a score of 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 to win her first Grand Slam title.

Following her success at the Australian Open, Madison Keys took to social media to share a series of pictures of her time in Australia. She posted photos of her training, outings in the country, and precious moments she shared with her husband, among others. Keys captioned her Instagram post,

“January from the archives”

Prior to beginning her campaign at the 2025 Australian Open, Madison Keys participated in the ASB Classic, where she defeated Lucia Bronzetti and Jaqueline Cristian in the first and second rounds, respectively, before falling to eventual champion Clara Tauson in the quarterfinals.

Keys then competed at the Adelaide International where she triumphed over Beatriz Haddad Maia, Jelena Ostapenko, Daria Kasatkina, Liudmila Samsonova, and ultimately Jessica Pegula in the final to claim the title.

Madison Keys after winning Australian Open 2025: “It feels amazing”

Madison Keys with the 2025 Australian Open trophy [Image Source: Getty Images]

During an interview with CBS Mornings after her win over Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2025 Australian Open, Madison Keys stated that she felt "amazing" after winning her first Grand Slam title of her career.

Keys admitted that in the past, she believed that winning a Grand Slam was necessary to validate her "accomplishments" and avoid feeling like a "failure."

“It feels amazing. I feel like when I was a lot younger, I felt like I had to win a Grand Slam in order to kind of in a lot of ways not be a failure. I felt like I had a lot of doubt and it felt like I needed to win one in order to be proud of my accomplishments,” Keys said.

The World No.7 shared that through therapy, she was able to overcome this mindset which also helped her play with more freedom on the court.

“I had to do a lot of work to kind of get past that because I don’t even think I knew that that was kind of becoming a belief of mine. Therapy . I did a lot of therapy. I think it just gave me the ability to play freely and it kind of gave me a little bit more freedom on the court,” she added .

Prior to her victory at the 2025 Australian Open, Madison Keys's best result at a Grand Slam tournament was finishing as the runner-up at the 2017 US Open, where she had fallen short of claiming the title, losing to fellow American Sloane Stephens in the final.

