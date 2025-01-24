Madison Keys getting 'only American left' in Australian Open women's draw tag from US media outlet slammed by fans

Madison Keys has secured her place in the 2025 Australian Open final after an impressive comeback win over Iga Swiatek. However, a major US outlet's coverage of her remarkable feat has sparked backlash from tennis fans.

Keys faced a tough challenge against Swiatek in their blockbuster semifinal clash at the Melbourne Slam. Despite dropping the opening set, the American stormed back to dominate the second set and forced a decider.

The World No. 14 then fended off a match point in the third set and clawed her way back from a 7-5 deficit in the super tiebreak to claim a hard-fought 5-7, 6-1, 7-6[8] victory, advancing to her second Grand Slam final.

With her win, Madison Keys set up a much-awaited title clash against top seed and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. ESPN highlighted Keys' achievement on social media, emphasizing that she is the last American standing in the women's draw.

However, fans were baffled by the phrasing of ESPN's post, questioning the need to spotlight Madison Keys as the "only American" when there were only two players left in the women's singles draw.

"That’s pretty good considering there are a total of two players left on the women’s side," one fan quipped.

"Yo, there's only 2 people left total. 🥶 @espn needs to give up tennis rights. They have stopped caring for about 3-4 years now," a fan wrote.

"I mean there are only two women left," another fan remarked.

""The only American left" and it’s literally 2 women," said another.

Fans were also quick to remind ESPN that another American player, Taylor Townsend, was still competing at the Major. Townsend and her partner Katerina Siniakova are set to contest the women's doubles final against Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei.

"Agreed! But Taylor Townsend deserves a nod for being in the women’s doubles semis also," one fan wrote.

"Let’s not forget Taylor Townsend is still in the doubles draw," a fan argued.

"Taylor townsend i will avenge you," said another.

"Taylor Townsend rn:," yet another fan posted.

Madison Keys trails in her head-to-head record against Australian Open final opponent Aryna Sabalenka

Apart from being the two-time defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka will hold the distinct advantage of enjoying a 4-1 winning record against Madison Keys in the 2025 Australian Open.

The duo last locked horns at the 2024 Beijing Open, where the Belarusian claimed a commanding 6-4, 6-3 victory. Sabalenka also emerged victorious in their two previous Grand Slam meetings, beating Keys 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) in the 2023 US Open final and securing a 6-2, 6-4 win in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships that same year.

Madison Keys is aiming to win her maiden Major title at this year's Australian Open, while Aryna Sabalenka is on the hunt for her fourth Grand Slam crown.

