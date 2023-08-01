Madison Keys and Jennifer Brady joke about being the 'Barbenheimer' team with contrasting black and pink outfits in Citi Open doubles

Tennis stars Jennifer Brady and Madison Keys have shown their sense of humor with a hilarious post after winning their first-round doubles match at the Mubadala Citi Open 2023 in Washington DC.

The duo wore pink and black outfits that matched the color themes of the newly released movies Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Jennifer Brady and Madison Keys, who are both 28 years old, teamed up for the second time since 2015 in doubles at the WTA 500 event. They faced a tough challenge from Maria Sakkari and Petra Martic. However, Brady and Keys prevailed in a tight match, winning 6-3, 1-6, 10-2.

Brady posted a picture with Keys on Instagram on Tuesday, August 1, where they can be seen hugging each other after winning the match. The duo wore pink and black dresses that went with the theme of the movies Barbie and Oppenheimer, which are two blockbuster hits this summer.

"✨Barbenheimer✨," Barty wrote on Instagram.

Brady also made a Barbie reference in a comment in the same post:

"I’m just Jen 😔," Brady wrote.

Jennifer Brady on Instagram

Barbie is a live-action comedy film based on the popular doll franchise, starring Margot Robbie as the titular character.

Oppenheimer is a historical drama film directed by Christopher Nolan, about the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the Manhattan Project that developed the atomic bomb.

Madison Keys faces Qinwen Zheng, Jennifer Brady faces Anhelina Kalinina in their first singles matches at the Citi Open 2023

Madison Keys in the 2019 China Open

Madison Keys and Jennifer Brady, are set to play their first singles matches on Tuesday, August 1 in Citi Open 2023.

Keys, who is ranked No. 16 in the world, will face Qinwen Zheng of China, who is ranked No. 24. The American is coming off a successful grass swing, where she won her seventh career title at the Eastbourne International. She also reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

Zheng, on the other hand, has just claimed her maiden WTA title at the Palermo Open, where she defeated Jasmine Paolini in the final. She also reached the semifinals of the Abu Dhabi Open and the quarterfinals in Rome earlier this year.

Madison Keys and Qinwen Zheng have never played each other before in a main draw match, so this will be their first encounter. Both players have powerful serves and aggressive groundstrokes, so it will be an interesting clash of styles.

Brady, who is ranked No. 1056 in the world, will face Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine, who is ranked No. 28. The 28-year-old has just returned to competitive tennis after a long injury layoff that kept her out of action since the 2021 Cincinnati Open.

The American had a breakthrough season in 2020-21, where she reached the semifinals of the US Open and the final of the Australian Open, losing to Naomi Osaka in both events. She won her first WTA title at Lexington in 2020.

Kalinina has had a mixed season so far, with her best result being a runner-up finish at the Italian Open. She also made it to the quarterfinals of the Hobart International but failed to go beyond the third round at any of the Grand Slams.

Jennifer Brady and Anhelina Kalinina have played each other once before in the qualifying rounds of the 2019 Qatar Open. Brady won that match in straight sets.