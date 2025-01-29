Madison Keys lands in New York after Australian Open glory; shares adorable selfie with billboard of herself

Madison Keys is riding high on her success after clinching the 2025 Australian Open women's singles title. As she landed in New York, Keys shared an adorable selfie with a Nike billboard featuring her triumph.

After defeating two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in a gripping final, Keys joined an elite group of American women who've lifted the trophy, including Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin, Chris Evert, and Martina Navratilova.

The 19th seed toppled formidable opponents such as 10th seed Danielle Collins, sixth seed Elena Rybakina, 28th seed Elina Svitolina, and second seed Iga Swiatek to reach her second Major final. The victory marked Keys' first Grand Slam title, following her runner-up finish at the 2017 US Open (lost to Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-0).

Trending

Following her Australian Open glory, the American tennis star arrived in New York City, ready for a whirlwind of media commitments, including a notable 'Good Morning America' show appearance.

During her stay in the city, she shared a selfie on her Instagram stories, featuring herself with a large Nike billboard in the backdrop, celebrating her Australian Open victory with the message:

"It doesn't happen overnight, until it does."

Madison Keys' Instagram story/@madisonkeys

Madison Keys opens up about convincing her husband Bjorn Fratangelo to join her coaching team

Madison Keys and husband Bjorn Fratangelo at the 2025 Australian Open (Image source: Getty)

Madison Keys discussed her coaching relationship with her husband Bjorn Fratangelo, revealing that the former ATP player initially hesitated to offer advice when he became her coach two years ago.

Appearing on the chat show Good Morning America, Keys spoke warmly about her marriage with Fratangelo but said he was cautious about critiquing her game at first.

"Things have been good, yeah! I mean, being married so far has been a breeze. It's been amazing," Madison Keys said (via Good Morning America's Instagram account).

"He started helping me about a year and a half, two years ago, and he really didn't want to. He said he was very uncomfortable with telling me what to do and did not want to do it. I basically had to force him to come with me," she added.

The American tennis star also expressed joy in having Fratangelo by her side during her 2025 Australian Open victory, saying:

"And then, it's just been really nice. He played when we first started dating, we would spend time together and see each other. It's been amazing. But to be able to now achieve this goal, we were able to do it together, which is perfect."

Bjorn Fratangelo, the 2011 French Open junior champion and a former World No. 99, tied the knot with Madison Keys in November 2024. The couple had previously teamed up for the mixed doubles event at the 2021 US Open but experienced an early exit from the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback