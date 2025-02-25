Madison Keys makes striking Australian Open glory souvenir addition as she returns to training weeks after maiden Slam victory

Madison Keys shared a glimpse of her training session, donning a customized Yonex souvenir reminiscent of her first Grand Slam win when she hit the court on Monday. She achieved a historic win at the Australian Open in January after outplaying Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set thriller.

The WTA star won her first major tournament at the Rod Laver Arena and lifted the prestigious Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating the current World No. 1. She gave credit for the momentous victory to her Yonex Ezone 98 racquet that was a part of her arsenal at AO 25.

After parting ways with the sports equipment brand Wilson last year, she cemented her partnership with Yonex with the win. She took to her Instagram to share an image from her training session with the spotlight on her blue Yonex kit bag, which had 'Madi', a Kangaroo, and the US flag inscribed.

Screenshot via @madisonkeys on Instagram

The 30-year-old had on multiple occasions come close to winning a Grand Slam, but her efforts weren't enough. The last time she qualified for a Grand Slam finals was in the US Open in 2017 but had to settle for the runners-up title after surrendering to her compatriot Sloane Stephens.

Keys admitted how the change in equipment and attitude played key roles in giving her a taste of triumph.

Madison Keys' change in attitude led her to win her first Grand Slam

Madison Keys at the press conference after her 2025 Australian Open win - Source: Getty

Madison Keys outperformed many top players in the women's draw like Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Elena Rybakina to secure her title at the 2025 Australian Open. She said her attitude change during the off-season impacted her approach towards the game.

During the post-match press conference after her win against Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of AO 25, she spoke candidly about how being receptive to trying new things helped.

“I think that the big focus for me was really just kind of buying into ‘I'll try anything, I’ll do anything, I’ll be open. For a really long time I felt like I was so close doing it a certain way. I kind of just kept falling short. But in my head it was, ‘If I just keep doing it that way, maybe it will happen.’” Keys said during the post-match presser.

She is currently preparing to compete at the Indian Wells tournament and will look to continue her glorious 2025 season run with a probable Sunshine Double.

