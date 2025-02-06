Madison Keys pays tribute to her husband Bjorn and Lindsay Davenport, reveals how they helped her 'finally be proud of her career'

Madison Keys clinched her first Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open, defeating the two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling final. Keys dedicated her victory to the unwavering support of her dedicated team who stood by her through years of self-doubt and uncertainty.

Since finishing runner-up at the 2017 US Open, Keys has been striving for the elusive Grand Slam title. In her journey to the 2025 Australian Open final, she toppled some of the sport's top contenders, including Danielle Collins, Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina, and Iga Swiatek.

Reflecting on her journey in a conversation with former World No. 1 Andy Roddick on his podcast, Served with Andy Roddick, Keys emphasized the pivotal role of her support team in her success.

The American tennis star credited her longtime agent, Max Eisenbud, her former coach, Lindsay Davenport, her current coach and husband, Bjorn Fratangelo, physiotherapist Kayla Fujimoto Epperson, and strength and conditioning specialist Reshard Langford with helping her navigate the emotional and physical challenges of professional tennis.

"I've had, honestly, some of the best people around me for a really long time," Keys shared on the podcast (at 01:43:00). "Max—I've known since I was 12 years old. He is literally family at this point in my life. And then to have Lindsay with me for as many years as I have, and we've had some amazing wins and really tough losses. Now, having Bjorn, along with Kayla and Lang, round as well. They have all been so supportive at every point in my career."

Keys' candid reflections revealed that there were times over the past several years when she questioned whether she would ever have the chance to win a Grand Slam. However, the unwavering belief and encouragement from her team kept her going, regardless of the outcome.

"I think they've been so important because there were so many times over the last five, six, seven years when I really didn’t know if I would ever get the opportunity again," Keys said. "Not only did they believe in me when I couldn't, but they also made me feel so supported and loved. It never mattered whether I won a Slam or not—they were always going to be my biggest cheerleaders. I felt like that kind of finally gave me the ability to be proud of my career, with or without a Slam."

Madison Keys Stresses Mental Health’s Role in Her First Grand Slam Victory

In Picture: Madison Keys during the 2025 Australian Open Women's Champion Media Opportunity (Source: Getty)

Madison Keys highlighted the importance of mental health in her maiden Grand Slam journey, revealing that her team encouraged her to seek therapy and talk to someone, which ultimately helped her push forward.

"They also encouraged me to start therapy, to talk to someone, and to give it another shot. I truly believe that I could not have done what I did without all the people who have essentially been holding my hand through the last eight years," Madison Keys said.

Keys described tennis as both an individual and deeply collaborative sport, emphasizing how much she has leaned on her team for guidance, experience, and emotional support.

"Tennis is such a strange sport—it’s so individual, yet you lean on your people so much. I've been really lucky to have someone like Lindsay, who has been in so many of these situations, allowing me to bounce ideas off her. And Max, who has worked with so many players, has also been invaluable. Being able to lean on so many different people with incredible experience has been, honestly, game-changing for me," she added.

During her recent appearance on Good Morning America, Madison Keys shared how she forced her husband, Bjorn Fratangelo, into becoming her coach.

