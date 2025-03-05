Madison Keys reveals one thing about Coco Gauff that 'blows her mind'

Madison Keys and Coco Gauff will be among the names that home fans will be the most excited to watch at Indian Wells this year. The 30-year-old is set to play in her first tournament since lifting her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open back in January.

Interacting with the media ahead of the tournament, Keys reflected on her journey and being a late bloomer in terms of winning her first Slam at the age of 29. The American dismissed age as a marker for much, saying someone like Coco Gauff has been on Tour for so many years despite still just being 20. Maturity, according to Keys, was something that comes with being on Tour and competing no matter the age.

"I think we kind of see that, I mean, even in someone like [Coco Gauff], it feels like she's been on tour for years and years and years already," Madison Keys said. "Someone reminds me she's 20 still, and it blows my mind."

"I think there's a maturity that happens when you're on the tour as young as we were and we've been around this for so long," she added. "So I think it kind of just, there's a level of maturity that happens when you start so young."

Keys had herself enjoyed success as a teenager early in her career, something that she said can make one a familiar face on Tour and make one seem much older than they actually are.

"I think people kind of forget how young you still are just because they've seen you for a really long time. You just kind of become a very common name on the tour," Madison Keys said.

Madison Keys, Coco Gauff lead strong American field at Indian Wells

Coco Gauff at the BNP Paribas Open. (Source: Getty)

Madison Keys, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are the three Americans ranked inside the top-5 of the world rankings. They will br spearheading a strong home contingent at the Indian Wells this year.

Keys, seeded fifth, will open her campaign against either Jessics Bouzas Maneiro or Anastasia Potapova. She will be looking to better her best performance at the tournament, which is a quarterfinal finish back in 2022.

Gauff, seeded third, faces either Emma Raducanu or Moyuka Uchijima in her first round while Jessica Pegula will lock horns with the winner of a first-round contest between Peyton Stearns and Magda Linette.

