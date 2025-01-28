Madison Keys reveals unique Venus Williams motivation behind playing tennis after Australian Open success

Madison Keys shocked the world by winning this year's edition of the Australian Open. The American athlete had spent years chasing Grand Slam glory but was unable to go all the way. However, Keys beat the two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling final and got the monkey off her back.

During a recent appearance on CBS Mornings after her maiden Grand Slam title finish, Madison Keys spoke about her inspiration for playing tennis. Keys revealed how an outfit worn by Venus Williams caught her attention as a kid and she then fell in love with the sport. Here's what Madison Keys had to say about her inspiration for picking up the racquet:

I actually started when I was four. I was walking through my parents' bedroom. Venus Williams was on TV and I said "I really like that tennis dress." I didn't know what tennis was, no one in my family plays. I said "I want the outfit." My mom said: "We'll get you the outfit, but you have to play the sport." I mentioned three weeks later, as a four year old. And my mom said: "Okay, I guess we're playing tennis," Keys said [3:46 onwards].

Trending

Madison Keys defeated Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 to claim the honours in Melbourne. Sabalenka had won the previous two editions of the Australian Open and a victory this year would've earned her a three-peat.

Nevertheless, Madison Keys stepped up to the challenge. The last time the American player had come close to winning a Grand Slam was during the 2017 edition of the U.S. Open. Keys had lost to Sloane Stephens back then.

Madison Keys' on-court battles with Venus Williams

2025 Australian Open Women's Champion Media Opportunity - Source: Getty

Venus Williams turned out to be the inspiration behind Madison Keys' tennis career in a unique way. Venus dominated the court back when Keys was a child. Venus Williams ended up winning seven Grand Slams in her career.

It didn't take long for Keys to play against Venus. Keys battled against Venus on the court for the first time during the 2013 edition of the WTA event in Charleston. Venus was already a legend of the sport by then and Keys was an up-and-coming talent. Venus emerged as the winner in the clash as she beat Keys 6-4, 6-4.

The most recent meeting between Madison Keys and Venus Williams took place at the 2023 National Bank Open in Montreal. Keys walked away with the win as she defeated Venus 6-2, 7-5. In six encounters, Keys defeated Venus four times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"