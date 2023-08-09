Madison Keys withdraws from Canadian Open due to hip injury a day after beating Venus Williams

Madison Keys recently withdrew from the 2023 Canadian Open due to a hip injury, merely 24 hours after she ousted Venus Williams in the tournament's opening round.

Keys enjoyed a hard-fought victory over Venus Williams in the first round. She downed the seven-time Grand Slam champion after the latter saved eight match points. Ultimately, the 28-year-old emerged victorious and wrapped their sixth WTA meet in straight sets 6-2, 7-5.

Despite registering a massive win over the American legend, Madison Keys' campaign was cut short. The former World No. 7 pulled out of the Canadian Open due to a hip injury.

Myles David @TunedIntoTennis



Madison Keys just pulled out of the tournament with a hip issue. Not even 24 hours after beating Venus Williams. Breaking news out of @OBNmontrealMadison Keys just pulled out of the tournament with a hip issue. Not even 24 hours after beating Venus Williams. pic.twitter.com/FaHkNrKX1x

Reportedly, Keys entered the hardcourt swing of North America without suffering any major injuries. The 28-year-old also featured in both singles and doubles events at the 2023 Citi Open and did not address any serious injury concerns in her press conferences.

The American was scheduled to square off against Jasmine Paolini in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday. Paolini, who hails from Italy, will now progress to the event's R3 via walkover.

"Ignore everyone & everything they say unless you care about their opinion" - Madison Keys' advice to Mirra Andreeva

Keys defeated Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round of Wimbledon

Madison Keys ended 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva's dream run in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Keys downed the young Russian in a three-set contest 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2.

At the post-match press conference, the American lauded Andreeva's performance in the WTA circuit. On being asked to divulge her advice for the budding athlete, Keys stated that she should not let others' opinions hamper her growth.

"I would say [to Mirra Andreeva] ignore everyone and everything that they say unless you actually care about their opinion," Keys said.

"I mean, I think it's great. She's obviously doing really well to get here," she added. "She got herself through qualities and won multiple matches. She's obviously a very good tennis player."

Madison Keys also acknowledged that she knew her 16-year-old opponent's inexperience will come out at some point in the match.

"I think obviously the inexperience starts to show a little bit. I mean, she's 16 at the end of the day," she said.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"