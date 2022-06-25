Madison Keys withdraws from Wimbledon citing abdominal injury

Madison Keys has withdrawn from Wimbledon owing to an abdominal injury. She was scheduled to play Japanese player Misaki Doi in her opening round clash at The Championships this year.

Keys, who reached the fourth round of the competition last year, made the announcement via social media and said that while she was disappointed, she had to put her health first and stated that her body needed to "get back to 100%."

"This isn’t what I was hoping to say a few days before @Wimbledon but unfortunately I have to withdraw due to an abdominal injury. I’m so disappointed, but my health comes first and my body needs time to get back to 100%. Lots of love London fans. See you next year," Madison Keys tweeted.

The player from Orlando had her big moment in 2017 when she reached the finals of the US Open after missing out at the Australian Open due to an injury. A wrist surgery during the French Open notwithstanding, Keys upset fourth seed Elena Svitolina in the fourth round in New York only to lose to compatriot Sloane Stephens in the final.

A repeat contest against Stephens in the semifinals of the 2018 French Open led to a similar result, while the American lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals of the US Open the same year.

Keys made a fourth round exit at the 2019 Australian Open, which was followed by a French Open quarterfinal appearance where she went down to eventual winner Ashleigh Barty.

A neck injury forced her to withdraw from the 2020 US Open after being seeded seventh in the tournament.

Madison Keys' journey in 2022

Madison Keys in action at the French Open

Madison Keys, who was unseeded at the 2022 Australian Open, made it to the semifinals after getting past 2020 winner Sofia Kenin, eighth seed Paula Badosa and fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova. The American lost to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals.

Seeded 22nd at Roland Garros this year, the 2018 French Open semifinalist reached the fourth round after defeating sixteenth seed Elena Rybakina before going down to Veronika Kudermetova.

The 27-year-old, who was seeded 19th at Wimbledon this year, was forced to retire from her Round of 16 match against Jelena Ostapenko at Eastbourne after the Latvian took the first set 6-3.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Madison Keys could win Wimbledon.



She's got all the necessary ingredients and, when she came up short in the 2017 US Open final, lots of folks pointed to SW19 as the next logical opportunity for a slam win.



Keys gets her '22 grass season going, defeating Lauren Davis, 6-4, 6-3 Madison Keys could win Wimbledon.She's got all the necessary ingredients and, when she came up short in the 2017 US Open final, lots of folks pointed to SW19 as the next logical opportunity for a slam win.Keys gets her '22 grass season going, defeating Lauren Davis, 6-4, 6-3 https://t.co/WB1gvS2s7Q

