"Madison Keys is the worst player to win a Slam" - Fans in shock as American loses to oldest player left in Wimbledon women's singles draw

Madison Keys suffered an uncharacteristic defeat in the third round of 2025 Wimbledon, going out to Germany's Laura Siegemund in straight sets. The American subsequently attracted criticism over her form from the tennis community.

Ad

Keys has put together a great season on the WTA Tour this year, winning her maiden Major title at the Australian Open and breaking into the women's top 5 for the first time in her career. The 30-year-old did well enough to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open before a semifinal finish at the Queen's Club Championships a few weeks later.

Unfortunately, Madison Keys couldn't tap into the same form at Wimbledon this week. The sixth seed was outplayed by 37-year-old German veteran Laura Siegemund 3-6, 3-6 in one hour and 34 minutes. Tennis fans found the loss to be uncharacteristic for a Major winner if their reaction on X (formerly Twitter) is anything to go by.

Ad

Trending

"Madison Keys is the worst player to ever win a slam," one fan insisted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few others, meanwhile, rued the American and her compatriot Coco Gauff's early exit from the grasscourt Major. One jokingly attributed Keys and Gauff's respective victories against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Major finals this year to their upset losses.

"Both Keys and Gauff out in first week. If you mess with Sabalenka, your downfall is guaranteed," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One more fan joked how helpless Siegemund, who is now the oldest female player left in the singles draw at Wimbledon, toyed with Keys during their encounter with her finesse.

"Madison Keys chasing Siegemund slices and dropshots," a fan wrote while attaching a GIF.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"Madison Keys getting smoked this morning is the exact reason why I don’t bet on women’s tennis. WTA is garbage," one fan suggested.

"Keys...why doesn't she just hand her coach her racquet and let him play? He is literally telling her every step and move to make," another write.

Ad

"Keys needs to b serious," one more fan asserted.

"Today it looks like she’s never played on grass before," another claimed.

Madison Keys looking to gain new points during North American hardcourt swing

Madison Keys can still make plenty of amends for her early-round defeat at Wimbledon by doing well during this year's sunner hardcourt season. The American lost in the second round of last year's Canadian Open before a third-round result at the US Open.

As a result, the World No. 6 is defending just 140 WTA ranking points this year, and can look to make strides in the rankings this year. Notably, she didn't play at the Cincinnati Open in 2024 and will be eager to repeat her 2019 title victory at the tournament, which till date remains her only 1000-level triumph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More