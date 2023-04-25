Madrid Open 2023: Katie Volynets vs Linda Fruhvirtova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Katie Volynets vs Linda Fruhvirtova

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,652,174

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Katie Volynets vs Linda Frunvirtova preview

Katie Volynets in action at the Australian Open 2023

World No. 103 Katie Volynets will face World No. 58 Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the Madrid Open on Tuesday.

Volynets has won six out of 11 main-draw matches so far in the 2023 season, with her most notable performance being reaching the semifinals of the ATX Open in Austin. She beat Alison Riske, Anastasia Potapova and Peyton Stearns before losing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to eventual runner-up Varvara Gracheva.

The 21-year-old's most recent appearance on the WTA tour came in the qualifying rounds of the Stuttgart Open, where she beat Dayana Yastremska before losing to Cristina Bucsa in the final qualifier.

Linda Fruhvirtova, on the other hand, has won seven out of 14 matches so far, with her best outing coming at the Australian Open, where she reached the fourth round with wins over Jaimee Fourlis, Kimberly Birrell and Marketa Vondrousova before losing to Donna Vekic.

The Czech most recently competed in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix qualifiers and won her opening match 7-6(5), 7-6(4) against Ella Seidel before losing 7-5, 6-4 to Ylena In-Albon.

Katie Volynets vs Linda Fruhvirtova head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two currently stands at 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Katie Volynets vs Linda Fruhvirtova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Katie Volynets +110 +1.5 (-225) Under 21.5 (-120) Linda Fruhvir -145 -1.5 (+155) Over 21.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from BETMGM)

Katie Volynets vs Linda Fruhvirtova prediction

Fruhvirtova will enter the match as a heavy favorite to win but Volynets is a talented young prospect, just like the Czech, and should not be written off.

Fruhvirtova loves to attack from the baseline and hits her shots with a lot of power. However, she will have to be careful not to hit too many unforced errors.

Volynets' counterpunching style is the perfect foil to the Czech's aggressive game. The American has a high rally tolerance and will be eager to wear out her opponent.

Fruhvirtoa has the talent but Volynets' defensive skills should help her make it to the second round of the Madrid Open.

Pick: Volynets to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes