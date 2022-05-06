Madrid Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Carlos Alcaraz downs Rafael Nadal, books SF showdown with Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz won the battle between master and apprentice as he downed Rafael Nadal in three sets to advance to the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Friday.

In the process, the Spaniard became the first teenager ever to beat Nadal on clay.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Rafael Nadal Score

Alcaraz upended Nadal 6-2, 1-6, 6-3, to set up a semifinal showdown with another member of the Big 3 in Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz blasted 37 winners past Nadal, who only managed to produce 10 as he struggled to deal with the teenager's power and precision.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Rafael Nadal winner

Alcaraz secured his fifth straight win over a top-10 player by beating Nadal. The Spaniard, who lost to Nadal in Madrid last year, notched up his first win over the 13-time Roland Garros champion.

Alcaraz also moved to 26-3 this season, tied with Stefanos Tsitsipas for the most wins on tour in 2022.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Rafael Nadal Recap

A nervy start from both players featured three breaks in the first three games as Alcaraz raced to a 2-1 lead.

Nadal finally held serve on his third try, but Alcaraz refused to let up on the intensity, winning his sixth point at the net to hold for 4-2. He struck a couple of thunderous forehands to earn another break before holding to love to take the opener.

Nadal hit back strongly in the second set, limiting Alcaraz to just a game as the younger Spaniard appeared troubled by a right knee injury. Nadal won 20 of the last 22 points in the set to force a decider.

Rejuvenated after going off the court prior the start of the third set, Alcaraz was the first to break to go up 3-1. Nadal held serve at love in the sixth game but Alcaraz couldn't be stopped as he fired his 32nd winner of the match and went on to hold after a lucky net cord.

Alcaraz sealed the win on his own serve, outwitting Nadal with a forehand pass to close out proceedings.

