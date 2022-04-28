Madrid Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

All eyes will be on the Madrid Open this week as the combined WTA and ATP 1000 tournament gets under way with the women's matches on April 27. The men's tournament, an ATP Masters event, will follow from May 1.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will get maximum attention. The Spaniard, a five-time champion at his home tournament, will make his much-awaited comeback from a rib stress fracture that had put him on the sidelines since the Indian Wells Masters.

It remains to be seen if the 21-time Grand Slam champion can regain the form that saw him win the Melbourne Summer Set 1, the Australian Open and the Mexican Open at the start of the season.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, has struggled this season after getting limited opportunities to play. The Serb made the quarterfinals in Dubai, which was followed by a shock second-round exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters at the hands of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

At the Serbia Open last week, the 20-time Major winner required three sets to win every match before falling to Andrey Rublev in three sets in the final.

World No. 9 Carlos Alcaraz will set his sights on winning a second title at home after his Barcelona triumph last week. The 18-year-old has been very impressive this year, winning in Rio de Janeiro and the Miami Masters before his success in the Catalan capital. With the maturity he has shown so far, he has truly established himself as one of the contenders for the biggest titles on the tour.

Among other players, Monte-Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to make an impact while defending champion Alexander Zverev will hope to bounce back after an early exit from Munich.

On the women's side, the Madrid Open draw has been thrown wide open following the withdrawal of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek due to a shoulder injury. In her absence, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will be keen to capture a second title in Madrid after showing resurgence with a runner-up finish in Stuttgart last week.

Second seed Paula Badosa and fourth seed Maria Sakkari will be eager to stop the Belarusian who seems to have found her form after a poor start to the season.

On that note, let's take a look at the channel and streaming details for the Madrid Open:

