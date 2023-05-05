Madrid Open 2023 men's final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

Carlos Alcaraz will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the men's singles final at the Madrid Open. The two will lock horns for the third time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. The last meeting between them came in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, with Alcaraz winning 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4.

The Spaniard entered the Madrid Open as the top-seeded reigning champion and started his tournament with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Emil Ruusuvuori. He then beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 7-5 to set up a rematch of last year's final against Alexander Zverev in the fourth round.

Alcaraz beat Zverev, 6-1, 6-2 to book his place in the quarterfinals where he beat Karen Khachanov, 6-4, 7-5. He then defeated Borna Coric, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Madrid Open final.

Jan-Lennard Struff entered the qualifiers of the Madrid Open and lost his second qualifying match against Aslan Karatsev. However, he booked his place in the main draw of the tournament as a lucky loser and started with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Lorenzo Sonego.

The German then triumphed 4-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 over Ben Shelton. Struff defeated Dusan Lajovic, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-3 to book his place in the fourth round. Here, he beat Pedro Cachin, 7-6(7), 6-7(7), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals, where he stunned fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3.

Struff then faced Karatsev in the semifinals and came back from a set down to beat the Russian 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and reach his maiden Masters 1000 final.

Carlos Alcaraz will enter the match as the favorite, but Struff will be high on confidence after an exhilarating run in Madrid. He gave Alcaraz a run for his money in Wimbledon last year and will be hoping to push the Spaniard to his limit again in the final.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff match schedule

The Madrid Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jan-Lennard Struff will take place on Sunday, May 7.

Date: May 7, 2023.

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm ET, 4: 30 pm GMT and 10 pm IST.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff streaming details

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the men's event at the Madrid Open.

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA.

Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia.

beIN SPORTS - Middle East.

beIN SPORTS - Singapore.

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore.

Canal+ - Vietnam.

CCTV - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France.

PCCW - Hong Kong.

NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan.

OTE - Greece.

Sky Deutschland - Germany.

Sky Italia - Italy.

Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

ESPN International Latam - Latin America.

Supersport Africa - Africa.

Ssport - Turkey.

Sky NZ - New Zealand.

TSN - Canada.

Sony Liv - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

