Madrid Open 2023 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Aryna Sabalenka and runner-up Iga Swiatek earn?

The 2023 WTA Madrid Open came to an end on Sunday, May 6, with Aryna Sabalenka winning the tournament by beating Iga Swiatek in the final.

Swiatek fought hard, even saved three match points, but ended up going down 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to Sabalenka in two hours and 25 minutes — her first defeat to the Belarusian on clay. Sabalenka now has a tour-leading 29 match wins this season.

With the win, Sabalenka clinched her second Madrid title, third WTA title of the year, her fourth win over a World No. 1, her fifth WTA 1000 title, and 13th WTA singles title. She also became only the fourth two-time champion in Madrid, after Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova, and Simona Halep.

This year's Madrid Open was extended to a fortnight and featured a 96-player draw like in Indian Wells and Miami. This has resulted in the prize money going up to €7,705,780.

Aryna Sabalenka's exploits in Madrid will fetch her prize money of €1,105,265 ($1,271,055), an increase of 6.12% from 12 months ago. Meanwhile, runner-up Iga Swiatek will earn €580,000 ($667,000), which is a 1.97% increase from last year.

The two losing semifinalists, Veronika Kudermetova and Maria Sakkari, will each pocket €308,790 ($355,109).

Petra Martic, Jessica Pegula, Irina-Camelia Begu, and Mayar Sherif were all eliminated in the quarterfinals, and will each get paid €161,525 ($185,754). Players who were ousted in the pre-quarterfinals will each pocket €84,900 ($97,635), while those who made Round of 32 exits will each get €48,835 ($56,160).

Those players who made a second-round exit have earned themselves €27,045 ($31,102), while those who lost in the first round will make €16,340 ($18,791).

WTA Madrid Open 2023: Prize money breakdown for women's doubles

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are through to the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open women's doubles final.

The 2023 WTA Madrid Open women's doubles final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 7. Beatrice Haddad Maia and Victoria Azarenka will face the American pair of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff in the title clash.

The pair that triumphs will take home €382,420 ($419,486), while the runners-up will get paid €202,850 ($222,511). Losing semifinalist teams will each pocket €108,190 ($118,676) while those who were eliminated in the quarterfinals will each receive €54,840 ($60,155).

Those who made a second-round exit will take home €29,300 ($32,140) each and the pairs that fell at the first hurdle will get paid €15,780 ($17,309) each.

