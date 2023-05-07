Madrid Open 2023 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Carlos Alcaraz and runner-up Jan-Lennard Struff earn?

The 2023 ATP Madrid Open came to an end on Sunday, May 7, with Carlos Alcaraz winning the tournament by beating Jan-Lennard Struff in the final.

Alcaraz defeated lucky loser Struff 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in two hours and 25 minutes to successfully defend his Madrid title. In doing so, he became only the second player, after compatriot Rafael Nadal, to win consecutive titles in the tournament's history.

Alcaraz also became the youngest player to successfully defend an ATP Masters 1000 title since Nadal at Monte-Carlo and Rome in 2005-06. It was the 20-year-old's 21st consecutive win on Spanish claycourts and his 29th match win of the season.

This year's Madrid Open was extended to a fortnight and featured a 96-player draw like in Indian Wells and Miami. This has resulted in the prize money going up to €7,705,780.

Alcaraz's exploits in Madrid will fetch him prize money of €1,105,265 ($1,271,055), an increase of 6.12% from 12 months ago. Meanwhile, runner-up Struff will earn €580,000 ($667,000), which is a 1.97% increase from last year.

The two losing semifinalists, Borna Coric and qualifier Aslan Karatsev, will each pocket €308,790 ($355,109).

Karen Khachanov, Daniel Altmaier, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Zhang Zhizhen were all eliminated in the quarterfinals, and will each get paid €161,525 ($185,754). Players who were ousted in the pre-quarterfinals will each pocket €84,900 ($97,635), while those who made Round of 32 exits will each get €48,835 ($56,160).

Those players who made a second-round exit have earned themselves €27,045 ($31,102), while those who lost in the first round will make €16,340 ($18,791).

ATP Madrid Open 2023: Prize money breakdown for men's doubles

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev won the 2023 Madrid Open men's doubles title.

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev captured their first tour-level doubles title together at the 2023 ATP Madrid Open. The pair defeated seventh seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 6-3, 3-6, 10-3 in 71 minutes in the final on Saturday, May 6.

The Khachanov/Rublev pair served their way to the title, winning 83 percent (25/30) of their first-serve points and sealing a comfortable victory in the tie break. With that, they will also take home €382,420 ($419,486) in prize money. Meanwhile, runners-up Bopanna and Ebden will get paid €202,850 ($222,511).

Losing semifinalist teams will each pocket €108,190 ($118,676) while those who were eliminated in the quarterfinals will each receive €54,840 ($60,155).

Those who made a second-round exit will take home €29,300 ($32,140) each and the pairs that fell at the first hurdle will get paid €15,780 ($17,309) each.

