Madrid Open 2023: Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 4

Day 4 of the Madrid Open 2023 will take place on April 28, with the second round of the singles tournaments being played.

Top seeds Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz will both be in action as they take on Julia Grabher and Emil Ruusuvuori respectively. Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev and Stan Wawrinka will lock horns in what will be a highly-anticipated clash. Two-time champion Alexander Zverev will square off against Roberto Carballes Baena.

The likes of Jessica Pegula, Casper Ruud and Victoria Azarenka will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Madrid Open.

Schedule for Day 4 at the Madrid Open

Estadio Manolo Santana

Starting at 11 am local time: (8) Daria Kasatkina vs (PR) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Not before 1 pm local time: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (WC) Stan Wawrinka.

Not before 4 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Emil Ruusuvuori.

Not before 8 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (LL) Julia Grabher.

Followed by: (13) Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Carballes Baena.

Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario

Starting at 11 am local time: (3) Casper Ruud vs (Q) Matteo Arnaldi.

Not before 1 pm local time: (7) Elena Rybakina vs Anna Kalinskaya.

Followed by: (15) Victoria Azarenka vs Alycia Parks.

Followed by: (3) Jessica Pegula vs (Q) Magdalena Frech.

Followed by: (6) Holger Rune vs Alexander Bublik.

Estadio 3

Starting at 11 am local time: (11) Barbora Krejcikova vs Danka Kovinic

Followed by: (18) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Oscar Otte.

Followed by: (20) Roberto Bautista Agut vs Quentin Halys.

Followed by: (12) Hubert Hurkacz vs Richard Gasquet.

Followed by: (25) Bianca Andreescu vs Wang Xiyu.

Access the full schedule for Day 4 of the Madrid Open here.

Where to watch Madrid Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and India can watch all the proceedings in Madrid live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Madrid Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Time USA April 28 5:00 am ET Canada April 28 5:00 am ET UK April 28 9:00 am GMT India April 28 2:30 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes