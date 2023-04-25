Madrid Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more - Day 2

The second day of the Madrid Open 2023 will see top players in action as the opening round of women's singles action comes to a close in the Spanish capital.

Former top-10 player Elina Svitolina will be the big draw on the women's side as she continues her comeback from maternity leave. The Ukrainian used a protected ranking to get a direct entry into the main draw.

Svitolina, who is yet to register a win since returning to the Tour earlier this month, will open her campaign against the crafty Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Grand Slam winner Sloane Stephens will also be in action, taking on Jaqueline Cristian. The American is also going through a poor run and will be hopeful of a positive result at the Madrid Open — where she is a former semifinalist.

Among the other big names who will be in action on Day 2 are former Grand Slam finalists Leylah Fernandez and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The two will take on Mirra Andreeva and Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, respectively.

On the men's side, meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka will take on the talented Maxime Cressy in an exciting match-up. Richard Gasquet will also be in action, as will home hopes Roberto Carballes Baena and Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Madrid Open.

Schedule for Day 2 at the Madrid Open

Manolo Santana

Starts at 11 am local time: Rebecca Masarova vs Cristina Bucsa

Followed by: Elina Svitolina vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Followed by: Maxime Cressy vs Stan Wawrinka

Followed by: Martin Landaluce vs Richard Gasquet

Arantxa Sanchez

Starting at 11 am local time: Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Ilya Ivashka

Followed by: Roberto Carballes Baena vs David Goffin

Followed by: Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Followed by: Jaqueline Cristian vs Sloane Stephens

Where to watch the Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TVA.

Australia: Fans can watch all the matches on beIN Sports.

Madrid Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on both courts will commence at 11 AM local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 20, 2023 5:00 am ET Canada April 20, 2023 5:00 am ET UK April 20, 2023 10:00 am BST India April 20, 2023 2:30 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes