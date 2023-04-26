Madrid Open 2023: Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 3

Day 3 of the Madrid Open 2023 will take place on Thursday, April 27. The first-round matches at the men's singles tournament will be played, while the second round of the women's singles event will begin.
Andy Murray will look to book his place in the second round of the Madrid Open when he takes on Andrea Vavassori, while Dominic Thiem will lock horns with Kyle Edmund.
WTA second seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Sorana Cirstea in the second round while Maria Sakkari will be up against Arantxa Rus. The likes of Coco Gauff and Petra Kvitova will also be in action.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Madrid Open:
Schedule for Day 3 at the Madrid Open
Estadio Manolo Santana
Starting at 11 am local time : (PR) Kyle Edmund vs (WC) Dominic Thiem
Not before 1 pm local time: (6) Coco Gauff vs Kaia Kanepi / Irene Burillo Escorihuela
Followed by: (26) Paula Badosa vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Not before 4:30 pm local time: Andy Murray vs (Q) Andrea Vavassori
Not before 7 pm local time: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Sorana Cirstea
Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario
Starting at 11 am local time: (10) Petra Kvitova vs Jule Niemeier
Followed by: Cristian Garin vs Marc-Andrea Huesler
Followed by: Lorenzo Sonego vs (LL) Jan-Lennard Struff
Not before 5 pm local time: (5) Caroline Garcia vs Yulia Putintseva
Followed by: Mackenzie McDonald vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles
Estadio Court 3
Starting at 11 am local time: (9) Maria Sakkari vs (Q) Arantxa Rus
Followed by: (20) Donna Vekic vs (WC) Rebeka Masarova
Followed by: (WC) Abdullah Shelbayh vs Pedro Cachin
Followed by: Marton Fucsovics vs (Q) Marco Ceccinato
Followed by: Dusan Lajovic vs Jason Kubler
You can access the full schedule of Day 3 here.
Where to watch Madrid Open 2023
Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and India can watch all the proceedings in Madrid live on the following channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.
UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN (English) and TVA (French).
Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.
India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Liv.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Madrid Open 2023- Match timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.