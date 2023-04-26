Madrid Open 2023: Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 3

Day 3 of the Madrid Open 2023 will take place on Thursday, April 27. The first-round matches at the men's singles tournament will be played, while the second round of the women's singles event will begin.

Andy Murray will look to book his place in the second round of the Madrid Open when he takes on Andrea Vavassori, while Dominic Thiem will lock horns with Kyle Edmund.

WTA second seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Sorana Cirstea in the second round while Maria Sakkari will be up against Arantxa Rus. The likes of Coco Gauff and Petra Kvitova will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Madrid Open:

Schedule for Day 3 at the Madrid Open

Estadio Manolo Santana

Starting at 11 am local time : (PR) Kyle Edmund vs (WC) Dominic Thiem

Not before 1 pm local time: (6) Coco Gauff vs Kaia Kanepi / Irene Burillo Escorihuela

Followed by: (26) Paula Badosa vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Not before 4:30 pm local time: Andy Murray vs (Q) Andrea Vavassori

Not before 7 pm local time: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Sorana Cirstea

Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario

Starting at 11 am local time: (10) Petra Kvitova vs Jule Niemeier

Followed by: Cristian Garin vs Marc-Andrea Huesler

Followed by: Lorenzo Sonego vs (LL) Jan-Lennard Struff

Not before 5 pm local time: (5) Caroline Garcia vs Yulia Putintseva

Followed by: Mackenzie McDonald vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Estadio Court 3

Starting at 11 am local time: (9) Maria Sakkari vs (Q) Arantxa Rus

Followed by: (20) Donna Vekic vs (WC) Rebeka Masarova

Followed by: (WC) Abdullah Shelbayh vs Pedro Cachin

Followed by: Marton Fucsovics vs (Q) Marco Ceccinato

Followed by: Dusan Lajovic vs Jason Kubler

You can access the full schedule of Day 3 here.

Where to watch Madrid Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and India can watch all the proceedings in Madrid live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Madrid Open 2023- Match timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Time USA April 27 5 am ET Canada April 27 5 am ET UK April 27 9 am GMT India April 27 2: 30 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes