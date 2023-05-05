Madrid Open 2023 women's final, Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns in the women's singles final at this year's Madrid Open. Both players have been in terrific form so far this season and will meet each other for eighth time, with Swiatek leading the head-to-head 5-2. The two previously met in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, with the Pole winning 6-3, 6-4.

Swiatek entered Madrid as the top seed and started with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Julia Grabher before defeating 28th seed Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-2. She then took on 16th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round and won the opening set 6-4.

The Russian fought hard in the second set and won it 7-6(3) to force the match into a decider. Swiatek, however, held her nerves to win it 6-3 and book her place in the quarterfinals. Here, she thrashed 27th seed Petra Martic 6-0, 6-3 before easing past 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-1 to book her place in the final.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, entered the Madrid Open as the seeded second and started the tournament with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Sorana Cirstea. She then defeated Camila Osorio 6-4, 7-5 before triumphing 6-3, 6-1 over teenager Mirra Andreeva to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Here, Sabalenka faced Egypt's Mayar Sherif and the latter won the opening set 6-2. However, the World No. 2 fought hard in the second set and won it by the same scoreline before taking the final set 6-1 to reach the semifinals. Here, she beat ninth seed Maria Sakkari 6-4. 6-1 to reach the final of the Madrid Open for the second time in her career.

Iga Swiatek has been in sensational form and will enter the match as the favorite to win. However, Aryna Sabalenka is capable of beating the Pole if she is at her best. If the Belarusian wins, she will become the fourth player to win the Madrid Open multiple times. If Swiatek comes out on top, she will win her third title of the year and 14th overall.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka match schedule

The Madrid Open final between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will take place on Saturday, May 6.

Date: May 6, 2023

Time: 6: 30 pm local time, 12:30 pm ET, 4: 30 pm GMT and 10 pm IST

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka streaming details

