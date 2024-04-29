Madrid Open 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (21) Francisco Cerundolo

Date: Tuesday, April 30

Time: TBD

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev is set to go up against twenty-first seed Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday, April 30.

Zverev's clay court season hasn't gotten off to the best possible start, with the German currently holding a 4-2 match record on it so far this year. He bowed out in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Open to eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) scoreline. He suffered a shock defeat at home in the Munich Open to Cristian Garin in the quarter-finals, going down 6-4, 6-4.

He kicked off his campaign in Madrid with a solid 6-3, 6-2 win over Borna Coric in a highly anticipated second-round encounter. He carried on his merry ways in the following round in another tough match-up, defeating Denis Shapovalov with a 6-4, 7-5 scoreline.

Cerundolo also hasn't fared well on clay so far this season, losing in the second round in Houston and the third round in Monte Carlo.

He beat Fabian Marozsan in his opening match in Madrid, sealing a 6-2, 7-6 (5) win. Up against Tommy Paul in the third round, Cerundolo survived an epic to eventually come out on top. Paul edged the first set in the tie-break, but the Argentine clawed back in sets 2 & 3 to ultimately seal a 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-2 win.

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Zverev and Cerundolo are yet to face off on the professional tour and hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Alexander Zverev -450 -1.5 (-160) Over 21.5 (-125) Francisco Cerundolo +320 +1.5 (+115) Under 21.5 (-110)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Francisco Cerundolo at the 2024 Miami Open

A gripping fourth-round encounter between Zverev and Cerundolo is on the cards, with both players eager to make it to the business end of the masters event.

Zverev put behind the disappointment of a slow start on the clay this season with a couple of great wins over Borna Coric and Denis Shapovalov in his opening two rounds. He's served incredibly well, averaging 76% of points won behind his first serve across his opening two matches.

Cerundolo, on the other hand, also made a bright start to his campaign in Madrid but was put through the grinder in his next match against Tommy Paul. He lost the first set in an epic tie-breaker but showed tremendous fight from both wings to seal the win.

Both players enjoy the clay and will look to dictate the play from the back of the court. Zverev holds a slight edge based on his experience on the big stage. His power-packed game will also be hard to stop if Cerundolo does not make early inroads. The Argentine will also have to serve incredibly if he is to win the match.

Pick: Alexander Zverev in straight sets.