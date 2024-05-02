Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 11

Day 11 at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open is set to feature the men go head-to-head in the last four and for a spot in the final.

Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz will battle it out in the first of the semi-final matches. Rublev is coming off an epic three-set win over two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and has looked scintillating all week. Fritz, meanwhile, has also impressed all week with his clay court play, defeating the likes of Hubert Hurkacz and Francisco Cerundolo along the way.

The other semi-final will see Felix Auger-Aliassime take on Jiri Lehecka. Auger-Aliassime made it through to the last four after top seed Jannik Sinner was forced to retire with a hip injury. Lehecka, on the other hand, is coming off big wins against Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev, with the latter also being forced to retire due to an injury.

On that note, here's a look at the order of play for Day 11 of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open.

Schedule for Day 11 of the Madrid Open 2024

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (1) Hsieh Su-wei & Elise Mertens vs (6) Barbora Krejcikova & Laura Siegemund

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (12) Taylor Fritz vs (7) Andrey Rublev

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (30) Jiri Lehecka

followed by: (8) Cristina Bucsa & Sara Sorribes Tormo vs (OSE) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova & Anastasia Potapova

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: Sebastian Korda & Jordan Thompson vs (11) Jamie Murray & Michael Venus

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: Ariel Behar & Adam Pavlasek vs (2) Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos

Where to watch Madrid Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and India can catch live action from the Mutua Madrid Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel & TC Plus

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & TVA

India - Sony Sports & Tennis Channel

Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 11 in Madrid is set to kick off at 1:00 pm local time on the Manolo Santana Stadium and at 2:00 pm local time on the Arantxa Stadium. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 11 are as follows:

Country Match Timings - Manolo Santana Stadium Match Timings - Arantxa Sanchez Stadium US/Canada May 3, 2024, 7:00 a.m. ET May 3, 2024, 8:00 a.m. ET UK May 3, 2024, 11:00 a.m. GMT May 3, 2024, 12:00 p.m. GMT India May 3, 2024, 4:30 p.m. IST May 3, 2024, 5:30 p.m. IST