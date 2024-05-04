Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 13

Day 13 of the Madrid Open will see the tournament come to an end after 14 days of high-octane tennis.

Action at the Manolo Santana Stadium will start at 3:30 pm with the women's doubles final, where sixth seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Laura Siegemund will be against eighth seeds Sara Sorribes Tormo and Cristina Bucsa.

Krejcikova and Siegemund are yet to drop a set throughout the tournament and they booked their place in the final by beating top seeds Elise Mertens and Hsieh Su-wei in the semifinals. Sorribes Tormo and Bucsa are one match away from becoming the only all-Spanish pair to win the women's doubles title in Madrid.

This match will be followed by the highly-anticipated men's singles final between Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Rublev booked his place in the title clash with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Taylor Fritz while Auger-Aliassime reached his maiden Masters 1000 final after his semifinal opponent Jiri Lehecka retired due to injury.

Victory for the Canadian will see him win the biggest title of his career so far while the Russian will clinch his second Masters 1000 title if he comes out on top.

Schedule for Day 13 of Madrid Open 2024

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 3:30 pm local time: (6) Barbora Krejcikova / Laura Siegemund vs (8) Sara Sorribes Tormo / Cristina Bucsa

Not before 6:30 pm local time: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Where to watch Madrid Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the Spanish capital on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel & TC Plus

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & TVA

India - SONY LIV

Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 13 in Madrid is set to kick off at 3:30 pm local time at the Manolo Santana Stadium.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 13 are as follows:

Country Start time US/Canada May 5, 9:30 am ET UK May 5, 2:30 pm GMT India May 5, 7:00 pm IST