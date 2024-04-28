Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 7

Day 7 of the Madrid Open will see the fourth round of the women's singles event take place while the remainder of the third-round fixtures of the men's singles tournament will be played.
Rafael Nadal will be in action against Pedro Cachin and will be eager to book his place in the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event after triumphing over Alex de Minaur. Women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face Sara Sorribes Tormo, while third seed Coco Gauff will be up against 18th-seeded compatriot Madison Keys in an All-American clash.
The likes of Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud and Elena Rybakina will also be in action. On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the Madrid Open.
Schedule for Day 7 of the Madrid Open
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 11 am local time: (8) Ons Jabeur vs (9) Jelena Ostapenko
Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo
Not before 4 pm local time: (PR) Rafael Nadal vs Pedro Cachin
Not before 8 pm local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Pavel Kotov
Followed by: Women's singles match
Arantxa Sanchez Vicario Stadium
Starting at 11 am local time: (14) Ben Shelton vs (17) Alexander Bublik
Followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda
Not before 4 pm local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (18) Madison Keys
Followed by: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (Q) Sara Bejlek
Followed by: (16) Karen Khachanov vs Flavio Cobolli
Stadium 3
Starting at 11 am local time: (5) Maria Sakkari vs (11) Beatriz Haddad Maia
Not before 1 pm local time: (30) Jiri Lehecka vs (Q) Thiago Monteiro
Followed by: Women's singles match
Followed by: (5) Casper Ruud vs (29) Cameron Norrie
Followed by: (10) Daria Kasatkina vs Yulia Putintseva
Where to watch Madrid Open 2024
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Madrid Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:
United States - Tennis Channel & TC Plus
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN & TVA
India - SONY LIV
Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings
Play on Day 7 in Madrid is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time Manolo Santana Stadium, Arantxa Sanchez Stadium and Stadium 3.
The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 are as follows:
