Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 7

Day 7 of the Madrid Open will see the fourth round of the women's singles event take place while the remainder of the third-round fixtures of the men's singles tournament will be played.

Rafael Nadal will be in action against Pedro Cachin and will be eager to book his place in the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event after triumphing over Alex de Minaur. Women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face Sara Sorribes Tormo, while third seed Coco Gauff will be up against 18th-seeded compatriot Madison Keys in an All-American clash.

The likes of Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud and Elena Rybakina will also be in action. On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the Madrid Open.

Schedule for Day 7 of the Madrid Open

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 11 am local time: (8) Ons Jabeur vs (9) Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Not before 4 pm local time: (PR) Rafael Nadal vs Pedro Cachin

Not before 8 pm local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Pavel Kotov

Followed by: Women's singles match

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario Stadium

Starting at 11 am local time: (14) Ben Shelton vs (17) Alexander Bublik

Followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda

Not before 4 pm local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (18) Madison Keys

Followed by: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (Q) Sara Bejlek

Followed by: (16) Karen Khachanov vs Flavio Cobolli

Stadium 3

Starting at 11 am local time: (5) Maria Sakkari vs (11) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Not before 1 pm local time: (30) Jiri Lehecka vs (Q) Thiago Monteiro

Followed by: Women's singles match

Followed by: (5) Casper Ruud vs (29) Cameron Norrie

Followed by: (10) Daria Kasatkina vs Yulia Putintseva

Where to watch Madrid Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Madrid Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel & TC Plus

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & TVA

India - SONY LIV

Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 7 in Madrid is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time Manolo Santana Stadium, Arantxa Sanchez Stadium and Stadium 3.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 are as follows:

Country Match Timings US/Canada April 29, 2024; 5 am ET UK April 29, 2024; 9 am CET India April 29, 2024; 2:30 pm IST

