Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 8

Day 8 of the Madrid Open will see the women's singles quarterfinals commence while the fourth round of the men's singles tournament will be played as well.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face 11th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia while 2022 champion Ons Jabeur will be up against 18th seed Madison Keys, who beat World No. 3 Coco Gauff in the Round of 16.

In the men's event, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal, who will take on 30th seed Jiri Lehecka after his hard-fought win over Pedro Cachin in a match that lasted over three hours. Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on 23rd seed Jan-Lennard Struff in what will be a rematch of the 2023 final.

The likes of Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev will also be in contention for a spot in the quarterfinals in Madrid.

On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the Madrid Open.

Schedule for Day 8 of Madrid Open 2024

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 11 am local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (17) Alexander Bublik

Not before 12:30 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (11) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Not before 4 pm local time: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (23) Jan-Lennard Struff

Not before 8 pm local time: (8) Ons Jabeur vs (18) Madison Keys

Followed by: (PR) Rafael Nadal vs (30) Jiri Lehecka

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario Stadium

Starting at 11 am local time: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (24) Tallon Griekspoor

Followed by: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs (12) Taylor Fritz

Followed by: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (21) Francisco Cerundolo

Followed by: (1) Jannik Sinner / Pavel Kotov vs (16) Karen Khachanov / Flavio Cobolli

Followed by: (5) Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Where to watch Madrid Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the Masters 1000 tournament on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel & TC Plus

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & TVA

India - SONY LIV

Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 8 in Madrid is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time on all courts.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 8 are as follows:

Country Match Timings US/Canada April 30, 2024; 5 am ET UK April 30, 2024; 9 am CET India April 30, 2024; 2:30 pm IST





