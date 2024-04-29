Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 8

Day 8 of the Madrid Open will see the women's singles quarterfinals commence while the fourth round of the men's singles tournament will be played as well.
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face 11th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia while 2022 champion Ons Jabeur will be up against 18th seed Madison Keys, who beat World No. 3 Coco Gauff in the Round of 16.
In the men's event, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal, who will take on 30th seed Jiri Lehecka after his hard-fought win over Pedro Cachin in a match that lasted over three hours. Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on 23rd seed Jan-Lennard Struff in what will be a rematch of the 2023 final.
The likes of Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev will also be in contention for a spot in the quarterfinals in Madrid.
On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the Madrid Open.
Schedule for Day 8 of Madrid Open 2024
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 11 am local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (17) Alexander Bublik
Not before 12:30 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (11) Beatriz Haddad Maia
Not before 4 pm local time: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (23) Jan-Lennard Struff
Not before 8 pm local time: (8) Ons Jabeur vs (18) Madison Keys
Followed by: (PR) Rafael Nadal vs (30) Jiri Lehecka
Arantxa Sanchez Vicario Stadium
Starting at 11 am local time: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (24) Tallon Griekspoor
Followed by: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs (12) Taylor Fritz
Followed by: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (21) Francisco Cerundolo
Followed by: (1) Jannik Sinner / Pavel Kotov vs (16) Karen Khachanov / Flavio Cobolli
Followed by: (5) Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Where to watch Madrid Open 2024
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the Masters 1000 tournament on the following channels and sites:
United States - Tennis Channel & TC Plus
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN & TVA
India - SONY LIV
Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings
Play on Day 8 in Madrid is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time on all courts.
The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 8 are as follows:
