Madrid Open 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The leading stars of the ATP and WTA tours will come together for another star-studded edition of the Madrid Open. The tournament will take place from April 23 to May 5, 2024.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic headlines the men's field, looking for his first title of the season. His arch-rival Rafael Nadal has confirmed his participation as well. The Spaniard recently returned to action at the Barcelona Open, losing to Alex de Minaur in the second round.

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz could find it tough to capture his third title on the trot. He's plagued by injury woes and didn't defend his title at the Barcelona Open. Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud, along with most of the top men's players, are in the mix as well.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek leads the women's draw as the top seed, followed by defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki were among the early wildcard recipients. Naomi Osaka, Amanda Anisimova and Paula Badosa made use of the protected ranking system to secure their place in the draw.

Danielle Collins is on a 13-match winning streak after title wins at the Miami Open and the Charleston Open. She returns to action after a brief hiatus, along with Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur, among others.

With the who's who of the sport all gathered in one place, this year's edition of the Madrid Open promises to be an exciting affair. Here's how one can keep up with all the action as it happens at the tournament:

ATP channel and live streaming details for Madrid Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz is the two-time defending champion at the Madrid Open.

Here's the list of channels that will broadcast the men's matches:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

Telefonica/Movistar, TVE - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

DigiSport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

ESPN - Central and South America

CCTV - China

Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

WTA channel and live streaming details for Madrid Open 2024

Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion at the Madrid Open.

The women's matches will be telecast on the following channels:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

TVNZ - New Zealand

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus

DigiSport - Romania

Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

TVE - Spain

TV2 - Denmark

DAZN - Japan

Now TV - Hong Kong

TapDMV - Philippines

Truevisions - Thailand

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

