Madrid Open 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The leading stars of the ATP and WTA tours will come together for another star-studded edition of the Madrid Open. The tournament will take place from April 23 to May 5, 2024.
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic headlines the men's field, looking for his first title of the season. His arch-rival Rafael Nadal has confirmed his participation as well. The Spaniard recently returned to action at the Barcelona Open, losing to Alex de Minaur in the second round.
Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz could find it tough to capture his third title on the trot. He's plagued by injury woes and didn't defend his title at the Barcelona Open. Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud, along with most of the top men's players, are in the mix as well.
Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek leads the women's draw as the top seed, followed by defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.
Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki were among the early wildcard recipients. Naomi Osaka, Amanda Anisimova and Paula Badosa made use of the protected ranking system to secure their place in the draw.
Danielle Collins is on a 13-match winning streak after title wins at the Miami Open and the Charleston Open. She returns to action after a brief hiatus, along with Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur, among others.
With the who's who of the sport all gathered in one place, this year's edition of the Madrid Open promises to be an exciting affair. Here's how one can keep up with all the action as it happens at the tournament:
ATP channel and live streaming details for Madrid Open 2024
Here's the list of channels that will broadcast the men's matches:
Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada
beIN SPORTS - Australia
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland
Sky Italia - Italy
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland
Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro
Telefonica/Movistar, TVE - Spain
Eurosport - France
Polsat - Poland
OTE - Greece
DigiSport - Romania
TV2 - Denmark, Norway
Ziggo Sport - Netherlands
ESPN - Central and South America
CCTV - China
Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
WTA channel and live streaming details for Madrid Open 2024
The women's matches will be telecast on the following channels:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada (English Language)
TVA - Canada (French Language)
beIN SPORTS - Australia, France
TVNZ - New Zealand
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia
Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus
DigiSport - Romania
Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
TVE - Spain
TV2 - Denmark
DAZN - Japan
Now TV - Hong Kong
TapDMV - Philippines
Truevisions - Thailand
Tennis Channel - India
Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here