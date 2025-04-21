Madrid Open 2025 Draw: Ben Shelton's projected path to final ft. potential SF vs Taylor Fritz

Ben Shelton, a player who is known for his riveting game on the hardcourts, has been making a name for himself on the clay at the 2025 European clay swing. The American's next stop will be the Madrid Masters, where he will look to take his newfound form to the next level.

Shelton had a disappointing start to the swing at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he was the 11th seed. He lost in a three-set battle to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina from a set up, following which he entered the BMW Open in Munich. The American made a resounding comeback by becoming the first American male to reach the final of an ATP 500 event on clay.

Though he lost to home favorite Alexander Zverev in the final, the 22-year-old must be delighted with his progress and will now enter the Madrid Masters as the 12th seed, due to which he will receive a bye into the second round. So, without further ado, let's explore the possible ways in which the American talent's draw can unfold.

Ben Shelton's potential R2 opponent - Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard - Source: Getty

The heavy server Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard could serve as a potential opening match opponent for Ben Shelton, provided he manages to outlast Mariano Navone in the opening round.

The Frenchman hasn't had the best years despite kicking the season off with a run to the semifinal of the Brisbane International. Coupled with the fact that his serves aren't as effective on clay, he has had opening round exits at the Monte-Carlo Masters as well as the Barcelona Open.

Perricard leads Shelton 2-0 in their rivalry, but clay is the only surface on which the two have yet to compete.

Ben Shelton's potential R3 opponent - Jakub Mensik

Jakub Mensik - Source: Getty

In the third round, Shelton could end up facing another rising star, Jakub Mensik. The Czech had already been on the radar of many tennis fans, but made the entire world take notice when he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2025 Miami Open, to win the maiden title of his young career.

After taking some time to rejuvenate himself, Menisk kicked off his clay swing at the BMW Open, but suffered an opening round exit to Yannick Hanfmann. Seeded 22, he will receive a bye in the opening round, following which he will face either Roberto Carballes Baena or Jordan Thompson.

Shelton and Mensik's rivalry is currently tied at 1-1, with both their meetings coming on the hardcourts.

Ben Shelton's potential R4 opponent - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev with the 2024 Madrid Open title - Source: Getty

Waiting for Ben Shelton in the fourth round could be the seventh seed and defending champion Andrey Rublev. Though the Russian hasn't shown what he is capable of during this European clay swing so far, it is worth noting that he is still a force to be reckoned with on clay.

He faced a third-round exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters and then a second-round exit at the Barcelona Open. The Russian is seeded seventh and may have to face the likes of Gael Monfils and 25th seed Alexei Popyrin before reaching the fourth round.

Shelton leads the rivalry against Rublev 1-0, with their only meeting coming at the 2024 Swiss Indoors last year.

Ben Shelton's potential QF opponent - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev - Source: Getty

Things will only get tougher for Shelton as he progresses further. In the quarterfinal, the American No. 3 could face the top seed Alexander Zverev, who defeated him in the final of the BMW Open.

The German's form dipped significantly following his Australian Open final defeat to Jannik Sinner. However, he has set his sights on the French Open and found some much-needed momentum in Munich in front of his home crowd and will wish to carry his form into Madrid. He may have to deal with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Arthur Fils, Francisco Cerundolo, and others before reaching the final 8.

Zverev leads the rivalry against Shelton 2-0.

Ben Shelton's potential SF opponent - Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz - Source: Getty

The semifinal of the Madrid Masters could witness an all-American clash with the American No. 1 Taylor Fritz being Shelton's next opponent. Fritz will be kicking off his European clay swing in Madrid.

Much like Shelton, Fritz will not have an easy time reaching the semifinal as he may have to go through the likes of clay specialists such as 14th seed Casper Ruud and eighth seed Holger Rune.

Fritz leads their rivalry 1-0, but their only meeting came at the Indian Wells Masters in 2023.

Ben Shelton's potential Final opponent - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters trophy - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz has been the best player at the European clay swing so far, having won the Monte-Carlo Masters and reaching the final of the Barcelona Open, where he lost to Holger Rune. He could be Shelton's opponent in the showpiece clash.

Alcaraz may have to face potential threats such as Jiri Lehecka, Tomas Machac, Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur, Novak Djokovic, and others before reaching the final.

Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz's rivalry is led 0-2 by the Spaniard; however, both their meetings have come on the clay court.

