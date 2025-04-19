Madrid Open 2025 Draw: Release date and where to follow

After a few weeks of separation, the players of the ATP and WTA Tours will compete together at the Madrid Open 2025. The joint Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament will take place from April 22 to May 4. Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, along with defending champions Andrey Rublev and Iga Swiatek, are some of the big names headlining the tournament.

The draw ceremony for the Madrid Open 2025 will take place over two days. The women's singles draw will be revealed on Sunday, April 20, at 6:00 p.m. local time (CEST). The men's singles draw will be made public on Monday, April 21, at 11:00 a.m. local time (CEST). Both ceremonies will be broadcast live on the tournament's YouTube and Twitch channels.

The singles draw will consist of 96 players, with the top 32 seeds receiving a first-round bye. The women's singles final will be contested on Saturday, May 3, while the men's singles final will be held on Sunday, May 4. Alcaraz is the top seed on the men's side in the absence of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. This will be the last tournament that the Italian will miss as a part of his three-month ban. Sinner will return to action in a couple of weeks at the Italian Open.

Alexander Zverev follows Alcaraz as the second seed. Taylor Fritz is seeded third, while Djokovic is the fourth seed. Sabalenka leads the women's field at the top seed, followed by Swiatek as the second seed.

Jessica Pegula is the third seed, followed by Gauff and Madison Keys as the fourth and fifth seeds respectively. Reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova is the only big name missing in action on the women's side. While all the big guns are assembled in Madrid, there are a couple of standouts to win the tournament this time.

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka among the leading favorites to win the Madrid Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz won the Madrid Open in 2022 and 2023. His two-year reign came to an end last year at the hands of eventual champion Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. However, he came into the tournament with no matches under his belt on clay due to an injury. He still went on to win the French Open a few weeks later.

Alcaraz has commenced this year's clay swing with a bang. He won the Monte-Carlo Masters for the first time and has now advanced to the final of the Barcelona Open. He will take on Holger Rune for the title on Sunday, April 20.

Aryna Sabalenka captured her first title in the capital city of Spain in 2021. She reigned supreme once again in 2023 and came incredibly close to defending her title last year. However, she fumbled three championship points in the final to concede the title to Iga Swiatek.

Sabalenka has been in good form as well. She wrapped up her time on hardcourts with a title at the Miami Open. She's currently competing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and is through to the semifinals. Given the Belarusian's current form and prior record at the Madrid Open, a third title isn't out of bounds.

