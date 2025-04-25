Madrid Open 2025: Matteo Berrettini vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (30) Matteo Berrettini vs Marcos Giron
Date: April 26, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: $8,619,262
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV
Matteo Berrettini vs Marcos Giron preview
2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini will face USA's Marcos Giron for a place in the third round of the 2025 Madrid Masters on Saturday (April 26).
Berrettini has enjoyed a respectable season on the ATP Tour in 2025, winning 11 of his 19 matches thus far and reaching the last eight in Miami, Dubai, and Doha. The former World No. 6 Italian is well-primed for this year's claycourt swing. He beat World No. 2 Alexander Zverev en route to a Round-of-16 result at the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month, where he succumbed to eventual runner-up Lorenzo Musetti.
Having received a first-round Bye in Madrid, the 29-year-old is playing at the 1000-level event for the first time since reaching the final in 2021. Giron, meanwhile, has played at Caja Magica thrice in his career so far and has yet to go past the second round of the tournament.
The World No. 45 has put together a similar campaign this season as his 30th-seeded opponent, compiling an 11-8 win/loss record and recording quarterfinal appearances in Acapulco, Adelaide, and Delray Beach. The 31-year-old was made to go the distance in his first match at the Madrid Open this week, as he overcame fellow countryman Learner Tien 6-1, 1-6, 7-6(4) in just over two hours to reach the second round.
Matteo Berrettini vs Marcos Giron head-to-head
Berrettini trails Giron by a margin of 0-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Italian lost to the American at the 2024 Halle Open and the 2020 Paris Masters.
Matteo Berrettini vs Marcos Giron odds
(Odds will be added once available)
Matteo Berrettini vs Marcos Giron prediction
Berrettini has been playing some inspired tennis lately, bringing his famed 'serve + 1' tactic back into the men's game. The 6'5 Italian has also been hitting his forehand with potency, which will serve him well on the medium-paced claycourts at Caja Magica.
While Giron can also be aggressive, he is mostly a neutral baseliner and looks to outlast his opponents in long exchanges. The American is also relatively inexperienced on clay, with his career highlights having come on hardcourts. In that regard, Berrettini is the outright favorite to win their second-round match in Madrid.
Pick: Berrettini to win in straight sets.