Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 3, April 24

The 2025 Madrid Open is in full swing in the Spanish capital. The action is expected to heat up on day three as the seeded players make their presence felt at the event.
Iga Swiatek will be the main attraction on day three, making her fourth appearance at the Madrid Open. She is the defending champion this year and will be eager to end her trophy drought in the upcoming fortnight.
Australian Open champion Madison Keys and talented youngster Joao Fonseca are also in line to play on Thursday. Keys will enter after a disappointing third-round exit in Charleston, and Fonseca registered a third-round exit at the Miami Open. Australian No. 1 Alex De Minaur outfoxed the Brazilian in three sets 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for the Madrid Open on Day Three:
Schedule for Day 3 of the Madrid Open 2025
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 11:00 AM local time
Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) vs Kei Nishikori (JPN)
Followed by: Mirra Andreeva vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE)
Followed by: [WC] Alexandra Eala (PHI) vs [2] Iga Swiatek (POL)
Followed by: Joao Fonseca (BRA) vs [Q] Elmer Moller (DEN)
Not before 7:00 p.m: [4] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Qualifier
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 11:00 AM local time
Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs [20] Clara Tauson (DEN)
Followed by: Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) vs Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)
Followed by: [WC] Martin Landaluce (ESP) vs Cameron Norrie (GBR)
Not Before 5:00 p.m: [5] Madison Keys (USA) vs Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)
Followed by: [PR] Reilly Opelka (USA) vs [LL] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)
Stadium 3
Starting at 11:00 AM local time
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) vs [27] Magdalena Frech (POL)
Followed by: [Q] Maya Joint (AUS) vs [11] Emma Navarro (USA)
Followed by: [LL] Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)
Followed by: Learner Tien (USA) vs Marcos Giron (USA)
Followed by: Yunchaokete Bu (CHN) vs [Q] Jacob Fearnley (GBR)
Court 4
Starting at 11:00 AM local time
David Goffin (BEL) vs Alexandre Muller (FRA)
Followed by: Zizou Bergs (BEL) vs Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)
Followed by: [13] Diana Shnaider vs Katie Volynets (USA)
Followed by: Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) vs [23] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
Followed by: [25] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) vs Ann Li (USA)
Court 5
Starting at 11:00 AM local time
[19] Donna Vekic (CRO) [WC] Hailey Baptiste (USA)
Followed by: [16] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) Bernarda Pera (USA)
Followed by: [31] Linda Noskova (CZE) vs Yet to be Decided
Followed by: [12] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Yet to be Decided
Court 6
Starting at 11:00 AM local time
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) vs Hamad Medjedovic (SRB)
Followed by: Daniel Altmaier (GER) vs Nicolas Jarry (CHI)
Followed by: Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) vs [Q] Borna Coric (CRO)
Followed by: Tallon Griekspoor (NED) vs [Q] Vit Kopriva (CZE)
Court 7
Starting at 11:00 AM local time
[18] Liudmila Samsonova vs Caroline Dolehide (USA)
Followed by: [Q] Diane Parry (FRA) vs [30] Anna Kalinskaya
Court 8
Starting at 11:00 AM local time
Damir Dzumhur (BIH) vs Mattia Bellucci (ITA)
Followed by: Quentin Halys (FRA) vs Luciano Darderi (ITA)
Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India, respectively, can catch the action live in Madrid on the following channels and websites:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
India - Sony LIV
If you would like more information about the matches broadcast, you can check the TV schedule for the ATP and WTA Tour on their respective websites.
Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts at Caja Magica will begin at 11:00 am local time. For fans in the US, Canada, UK and India, match timings for Day 3 of the 1000-level event are as follows: