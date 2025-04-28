Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 8, April 29

Day 7 of the 2025 Madrid Open ended in disappointing fashion as Spain suffered a nation-wide power outage that disrupted the electronic line-calling and scoreboard systems at Caja Magica. As a result, only two matches were completed at the 1000-level event on Monday (April 28), meaning Day 8 of the tournament will be packed with matches.

Former titlists Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev will all be in action in Madrid on Tuesday. Let's take a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the 2025 Madrid Open

Schedule for Day 8 of Madrid Open 2025

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [2] Iga Swiatek vs [13] Diana Shnaider

Followed by: [15] Grigor Dimitrov vs [Q] Jacob Fearnley

Followed by: [10] Lorenzo Musetti vs [17] Stefanos Tsitsipas

Followed by: [1] Alexander Zverev vs [20] Francisco Cerundolo

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Peyton Stearns

Followed by: [3] Taylor Fritz vs [14] Casper Ruud

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [6] Alex de Minaur vs [29] Denis Shapovalov

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: [5] Madison Keys vs [19] Donna Vekic

Followed by: [17] Elina Svitolina vs Maria Sakkari

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: [9] Daniil Medvedev vs [31] Brandon Nakashima

Followed by: [24] Marta Kostyuk vs Anastasia Potapova

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [11] Tommy Paul vs [24] Karen Khachanov

Followed by: [22] Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Bublik

Followed by: [5] Jack Draper vs [30] Matteo Berrettini

Followed by: Jakub Mensik / Adam Pavlasek vs Andre Goransson / Sem Verbeek

Followed by: [5] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard / Albano Olivetti

Court 4

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [16] Frances Tiafoe vs Alexandre Muller

Followed by: Cameron Norrie vs [LL] Gabriel Diallo

Followed by: [21] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Moyuka Uchijima

Followed by: [WC] Victoria Azarenka / Ashlyn Krueger vs [WC] Coco Gauff / Robin Montgomery

Followed by: [8] Sofia Kenin / Lyudmyla Kichenok vs Veronika Kudermetova / Elise Mertens

For more information about the schedule, check the official website of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the USA, UK and Canada, respectively, can watch Day 6 of the Madrid Open on the following channels and websites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast, check the official websites of the ATP and WTA Tours.

Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings

The morning session on all courts will kick off from 11:00 am local time onwards. The evening session at Manolo Santana Stadium and Arantxa Sanchez Stadium, the two biggest courts at Caja Magica, will get underway at 7:00 pm local time. Match timings for fans in the US, Canada the UK and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All Courts) Start Time (Manolo Santana Stadium, Evening Session) Start Time (Arantxa Sanchez Stadium, Evening Session) USA & Canada April 29, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET April 29, 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET April 29, 1:00 p.m. ET UK April 29, 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET April 29, 2025, 5:00 p.m. GMT April 29, 2025, 5:00 p.m. GMT India April 29, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST A pril 29, 2025, 10:30 p.m. IST A pril 29, 2025, 10:30 p.m. IST

