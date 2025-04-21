Madrid Open 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The clay swing shifts into the next gear with the season's first WTA 1000 tournament on the red dirt, the Madrid Open 2025. The tournament will run from April 22 to May 4. The leading ladies of the women's tour have all gathered in the capital city of Spain for the same.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the field, followed by defending champion Iga Swiatek. The two contested last year's final, in which the latter saved three championship points in a thrilling fight to the finish. The Belarusian beat the Pole in three sets to win the 2023 edition.

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Mirra Andreeva, and Zheng Qinwen are some of the other big names in the mix. On that note, here's everything to know about this year's edition of the Madrid Open:

What is the Madrid Open?

The Madrid Open is an annual WTA 1000 tournament on the women's circuit. It started as a men-only event and later expanded to a combined event. The first edition took place in 2009. It took over the spot vacated by the tournament in Berlin and became a part of the clay swing.

The tournament also experimented with blue clay during the 2012 edition. However, players weren't comfortable with it, and it switched back to the traditional red clay in 2013. Petra Kvitova holds the record for most titles here with three, followed by Serena Williams, Simona Halep, and Aryna Sabalenka, who each have a couple of titles.

Venue

The Madrid Open will be held at the Caja Mágica in Manzanares Park, Madrid, Spain.

Draw and Players

Coco Gauff is the fourth seed at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

All seeded players have received a first-round bye. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka and eighth seed Zheng Qinwen headline the first quarter. The former will begin her quest for a third title against a qualifier, while the latter will face the victor between Ashlyn Krueger and Anastasia Potapova.

Ninth seed Paula Badosa, 15th seed Amanda Anisimova, and 32nd seed Sofia Kenin are the other noteworthy names in this section of the draw. Third seed Jessica Pegula and sixth seed Jasmine Paolini anchor the second quarter of the draw. 10th seed Elena Rybakina, former Madrid Open champion Ons Jabeur, and 17th seed Elina Svitolina also lurk here.

Fourth seed Coco Gauff and seventh seed Mirra Andreeva lead the third quarter of the draw. They'll have to deal with 12th seed Karolina Muchova, 20th seed Clara Tauson, and 25th seed Leylah Fernandez in their part of the draw.

Lastly, defending champion Iga Swiatek and fifth seed Madison Keys are the top seeds in the fourth quarter. The Pole could bump into her nemesis Jelena Ostapenko once again. 11th seed Emma Navarro and 13th seed Diana Shnaider are some of the other notable names in the section.

The full draw can be found here.

Schedule

The main draw action will get underway on Tuesday, April 22. The first three rounds will each last for two days. All fourth-round matches will be played on Monday, April 28. The quarterfinals will take place over the next two days.

The semifinals will be contested on Thursday, May 1. The women's singles final will be held on Saturday, May 3, while the doubles final will be held on Sunday, May 4.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for the Madrid Open 2025 is €8,055,385. The champion will pocket 1,000 ranking points with €985,030 in prize money. Here's the complete breakdown of the ranking points and prize money:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles, per team) Champion 1000 1000 €985,030 €400,560 Runner-up

650 650

€523,870 €212,060 Semifinalist

390 390 €291,040 €113,880 Quarterfinalist

215 215 €165,670 €56,950 Round of 16

120 120 €90,445 €30,540 Round of 32

65 10 €52,925 €16,690 Round of 64

35 -

€30,895 -

Round of 128

10

-

€20,820 -

Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers can keep track of the matches happening at the Madrid Open 2025 on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

