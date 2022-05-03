Madrid Open can be defined by 2 people - Manolo Santana and Rafael Nadal:  Feliciano Lopez

Feliciano Lopez, tournament director at the Madrid Open, recently heaped praise on two legendary Spanish tennis players, Rafael Nadal and Manolo Santana. Lopez referred to the 21-time Major winner as "our biggest pillar."

Manolo Santana, who served as the honorary president of the Madrid Open after having been the director of the tournament since its inception in 2002, passed away last year.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper ABC, Lopez was emphatic that Nadal was loved in Madrid just as much as in Mallorca. He lauded the former World No. 1's role in filling stadiums and contributing to the growth of the Masters 1000 event.

"The tournament can be defined with two people: Manolo Santana, who convinced the mayor and the people believed in the project thanks to him, and the other is Rafa Nadal," Lopez said.

"He has been our biggest pillar in these years and has contributed to the growth of the tournament, because he fills the courts and is well loved in Madrid," he continued. "Surely in Mallorca they love him more, but here there is a dispute because they adore him."

Nadal, who will make a record 19th appearance at the Madrid Open this year, has won the tournament five times, more than any other player in history.

The 20th edition of the tournament will be of vital importance to Nadal, who will return to action after a six-week break following an injury to his rib that he picked up in the semifinals at Indian Wells.

The Spaniard, who has won Roland Garros a record 13 times, will be looking to come into his own ahead of the tournament, which begins later this month.

"A thousand thanks for what you did for our country and for marking the path of so many" - Rafael Nadal on Manolo Santana

Manolo Santana, who rose from humble beginnings, was once a ballboy at the Club de Tenis Velazquez. At age 20, Santana won the Spanish Championship in Zaragoza.

He was the first Spaniard to win the French Open and Wimbledon. Santana, who famously said "grass is just for cows," captured the coveted Wimbledon title in 1966 despite being a claycourt specialist.

Santana passed away on December 11, 2021 and was mourned by many in the tennis world, including Rafael Nadal.

"I just received the terrible news of the death of our great Manolo Santana. As I have said many times in the past: a thousand thanks for what you did for our country and for marking the path of so many. You were always a reference, a friend and a person close to everyone," Rafael Nadal said.

