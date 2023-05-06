Madrid Open director Feliciano Lopez has defended the decision to give Carlos Alcaraz a larger birthday cake than Aryna Sabalenka.

The birthdays of both Alcaraz and Sabalenka fall on May 5 and the Madrid Open organized birthday cakes for both players. However, the Spaniard's cake was noticeably bigger than the Belarusian's.

Many were not pleased with the difference in size, with some opining that it signified the difference in how men and women were treated at the Madrid Open. Victoria Azarenka and Bianca Andreescu both expressed their disappointment on the matter.

However, Lopez came out in defense of the whole cake situation. The Madrid Open director shared Azarenka's tweet and claimed that he was surprised by her reaction. He went on to list the reasons why Alcaraz had received a bigger cake. Lopez also cited the example of Holger Rune receiving a smaller cake for his birthday last week (April 29).

"I’m surprised by this reaction after this gesture! 1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final, 2. He was playing on centre court. 3. The tournament is played in Spain, even though it is an international event. PS: I hope Rune wasn’t also upset by his treatment," he tweeted.

Carlos Alcaraz to face Jan-Lennard Struff in Madrid Open final

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the final of the Madrid Open with a 6-4, 6-3 win over 17th seed Borna Coric on Friday.

After the match, the birthday boy spoke of his joy at playing another final in Madrid and called it a "special place." He added that he would try to make the people of Spain happy.

“It means a lot to me, playing a final again here in Madrid,” said Alcaraz. “It’s such a special place for me and I have great memories since I came here to play [as an] under-12. Of course, last year was amazing. Turning 20 like that is special, so I will enjoy the final here and of course, I will try to make all of Spain happy.”

Alcaraz will take on Jan-Lennard Struff in the final on Sunday. The German reached his maiden Masters 1000 final by beating Aslan Karatsev 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Alcaraz and Struff will lock horns for the third time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1.

